GFH inks $100m deal for Bahrain university as education portfolio grows

GFH Financial Group (GFH) has announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of AMA International University-Bahrain (AMAIUB).

The deal, struck alongside strategic partners, further builds the group’s local and regional education portfolio currently valued at $250 million.

The transaction, valued in excess of $100 million, will see GFH assume the lead in the management of the university on behalf of its partners, a statement said.

AMAIUB, which was established is the kingdom in 2002, offers international standard undergraduate and graduate programmes in the fields of Finance and Business Administration, Computer Science and Engineering and is the second largest university in Bahrain after the University of Bahrain.

As of the 2020 academic year, the university’s student body stood at over 2,500 and this number is expected to grow significantly in coming years following accreditation from the Higher Education Council, which has allowed it begin offering enrolment to students from across the GCC and beyond.

Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH, said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of AMA International University-Bahrain by GFH and our partners. This is a strategic investment in a world-class institution that continues to rapidly build its position as one of the kingdom’s and region’s top university destinations for both undergraduate and post-graduate studies.

Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH

“Investment in the education sector, among the fastest growing the GCC region today, forms one of the key pillars of our strategy and we are focused on continuing to diversify and strengthen our portfolio with the addition of unique assets, like AMAIUB, to which we can apply our deep investment and operational know-how to deliver further growth and value for all stakeholders.”

The university is now enrolling students for its second term of the 2020-2021 academic year, having continued to deliver hybrid online and on campus education to students throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.