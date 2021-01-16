Abu Dhabi extends closure of schools for a further 3 weeks as virus cases rise

Abu Dhabi on Saturday announced that all students will be required to stay away from schools for another three weeks from Sunday amid ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee made the announcement a day after the UAE reported a new spike in coronavirus cases, with daily infections exceeding 3,400 for the first time.

In a tweet, the committee said e-learning will continue for all academic levels for a further three weeks from January 17.

It urged parents and staff in both private and public schools to vaccinate against Covid-19 in a bid gto “accelerate the safe return to schools”.

As this story was published, there was no announcement from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which opened schools as usual at the beginning on the January term, although parents continue to have the choice of face-to-face or distance learning for their children.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee previously had backed remote learning for two weeks starting on January 3.