New UAE visa regulations allow expat students to sponsor their families

Expatriate students will now be allowed to bring their families to the country in line with a recent series of updates to UAE’s residency and visa regulations.

The move by the UAE Cabinet will “consolidate the country’s international position as a leading education and work destination, reinforcing its competitiveness in regional and global indexes related to residency and entry visa flexibility,” according to a statement carried by WAM, the UAE news agency.

Ammar Kaka, provost and vice principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “Families coming in could mean that they seek employment and gain valuable experience here, possibly invest in property and stimulate economic growth, especially critical during the post-pandemic recovery stage. Most importantly, students and their families can now plan a long-term future here in the UAE and one that goes beyond just the duration of their study programme.”

He added: “At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, international students already make up a sizeable segment of our overall student enrolment. We have students who travel from Africa, Middle East and South Asia to pursue higher education with us, across a variety of disciplines and we anticipate greater numbers now in the future.”

On Sunday, the UAE Cabinet announced a resolution which allows expatriate students to bring their families to the country and sponsor them.

In November, UAE’s Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, revealed that the Golden Visa, which grants holders 10 years’ residency in the UAE, will also be given to outstanding graduates from accredited universities in the country (with a GPA of 3.8 or more) and to top high school graduates and their families.

Golden residency will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and viruses, announced Sheikh Mohammed.

It comes as part of continued efforts to attract top talent to the UAE. In September, Dubai launched a retirement programme for resident expatriates and foreigners over the age of 55 granting them five-year renewable residency.

In 2019, the UAE opened long-term residency permits to eligible foreign executive directors if they earned a monthly salary of AED30,000 ($8,200).