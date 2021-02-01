New visa move seen driving next wave of Indian students to the UAE

Plans by UAE authorities to allow expatriate students to bring their families to the country could spur the next wave of Indian students to universities in the Gulf country, experts have told Arabian Business.

The move could benefit the UAE economy significantly, with a large number of Indian parents – belonging to both professional and cash rich categories – expected to take advantage of the new initiative to follow their wards to the country.

“This is a visionary initiative by the rulers of UAE that will certainly go a long way in boosting the presence of expatriate students,” Dr Atul Chauhan, chancellor, Amity University Dubai, told Arabian Business.

“With their families around them, it will certainly provide a holistic development of not only the students but also contribute to the growth of the country’s economy,” Chauhan (pictured below) said.

Education sector experts said the move, part of a series of initiatives taken by the UAE to attract talent to the country, will encourage more students from India to choose it over the US, UK or Europe.

“The opportunity being provided to students to sponsor their families will trigger initiatives from families in India who can afford to move into UAE and enjoy the high standards of life that this country offers,” said C N Radhakrishnan, an education sector expert and chairman and co-founder of Storiyoh, a Dubai-based social podcast venture.

“The UAE government has adopted a number of innovative ways of offering long term residency for expatriates. In doing so, it has also been very careful in assuring that the persons incentivised through long term residency do add value to the economy and the society,” added Radhakrishnan, who is also a former senior executive director and board member of GEMS Education in Dubai.

Added Chauhan: “As the families will bring in investment in the country, contributing to the nation’s income, they will also add to the workforce that will help the nation tide over the pandemic effect and bolster its future. We welcome the move and will look forward to contributing towards making this initiative a success,” the Amity University Dubai chancellor said.

Amity University campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with a student enrolment of about 3,000, is fast emerging as an international university in the UAE, with students from across the globe studying there.

Preferred destination for Indian students

Top executives at leading Indian agencies providing overseas education services said Dubai is increasingly becoming a sought-after destination for higher studies by Indian students, with the number of students seeking admissions in campuses in the emirate tripling in the last five years.

According to Gayatri Kant, a relationship manager with TC Global, the number of students seeking admissions in various higher educational institutions in the UAE last year jumped to almost 10 percent of the total number of students going for overseas studies, up from 5-6 percent.

The relatively low percentage of students from India going to universities in the UAE is because there are fewer than 20 compared to hundreds of universities in Western countries like the US or the UK.

The jump in the number of Indian students enrolling in universities in 2020 was also on account of the confusion created by the previous Trump administration in the US over the issue of visas to international students to universities having only online classes.

“Last year was a classic case of ‘the US’ loss was Dubai’s gain’, a senior executive at an overseas education service providing agency, he said.

Indian parents

Industry experts said while the trend of students preferring Dubai has been on the rise in recent years, adding what is most important now in the wake of the new initiative is that students and their families can now plan a long-term future in the UAE.

“This goes beyond just the duration of their study programme,” said Munish Kumar, a professor emeritus in Delhi University.

Kumar also highlighted advantages such as low cost of living and education compared to several Western countries, geographical proximity to the country and the presence of a large Indian diaspora.

Compared to a university fee of $30,000-$55,000 in universities in the US and other Western countries, the fee in the UAE universities and campuses are much less – within the $15-$25,000 bracket.

“This is a major factor which influences the cost-conscious Indian parents,” Kumar pointed out, adding that the current online class systems make it less attractive for Indian parents to send their wards to universities in the West.

“The prospects of getting a job in the UAE is another reason for the increasing popularity of Dubai for higher studies,” he added.

As well as some of the leading Indian universities and business schools, Dubai also has campuses of some of the best known names in the international higher education sector.

Heriot-Watt University, University of Wollongong, Hult International Business School, the Canadian University of Dubai, Strathclyde Business School, the Saint-Petersburg State University of Engineering & Economics and the Murdoch University are among those which have set up campuses in Dubai.