Abu Dhabi to reopen schools on February 14 after approving ‘preventative protocol’

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced that all students will be allow to return to the classroom from February 14 and being kept away since the new term started due to ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee tweeted that in-classroom education will resume for all grades in schools.

Since the start of term, students have been remote learning although the committee said this remained an option until the end of the school year for parents who did not want to send their children back to school.

It added that it has approved “a preventive protocol specific to the schooling community, including academic and administrative staff and students, to be implemented until the end of the school year”.

“The safety of schooling community remains a top priority for the committee and 60 percent of educators and school staff have received the first dose of a vaccine during a vaccination campaign across the emirate,” a statement said.

In a separate statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Emirates Schools Establishment, announced the gradual and phased return of in-person classes for all academic levels in public schools across the emirates.

It added that the decision was made based on the recommendations of the relevant authorities following the analysis of the health situation and after taking into account the wishes of the parents of students, as they are essential partners in the process.

It further stated that hybrid learning, where students have a choice to combine both traditional classroom experiences or attend virtually from home, will remain available to offer further flexibility.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) opened schools as usual at the beginning on the January term, although parents continue to have the choice of face-to-face or distance learning for their children.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee previously had backed remote learning for two weeks starting on January 3.