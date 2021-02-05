Why one of the world’s best universities is investing big in Dubai

The provost of the Dubai campus of one of the UK’s top universities has said the UAE is in prime position to broaden its appeal as a higher education hub in a post-coronavirus world.

Professor David Sadler, provost of University of Birmingham Dubai, said that while the last year has been “difficult for everybody”, the changing student visa situation in the UAE will create new opportunities.

Last month, the UAE relaxed its visa regulations to allow expatriate students to bring their families to the country. The move by the UAE Cabinet aims to “consolidate the country’s international position as a leading education and work destination”.

Sadler told Arabian Business: “Being able to have family accompany those who choose to study abroad is an attractive prospect for overseas and expatriate students alike, and this has never has this been more important than in the current climate, as students can now remain in the UAE, whilst at the same time keeping their family close to them, and still obtaining a top quality higher education and academic experience.”

He added that the university’s confidence in, and commitment to, the region is best demonstrated by “the work underway to create our new purpose-built, 50,000 sq m campus, which will provide an academic home for 2,900 students with a student experience like no other in Dubai”.

“We are currently looking forward to developing our campus as an all-round university experience and opening our innovative and iconic new facility in September, and as vaccines begin to help manage the ongoing impact of Covid-19 in the UAE and around the world, Dubai and the UAE are well positioned to support the continued growth and development of the higher education sector in the Emirates… the University of Birmingham Dubai is committed to playing our part in supporting the UAE as we drive economic progress through knowledge and innovation, whilst contributing to the development of a growing international education hub in Dubai,” Sadler (pictured above) said.

His comments come as the University of Birmingham Dubai announced new degree and postgraduate courses in business, education, sport and computing as preparations continue apace to open its new campus.

Nine new courses will mark the University’s move to the state-of-the-art campus, due to open in September.

The university recently marked progress on the construction of the campus buildings as the project ‘topped out’ at its highest point.

Flexible study spaces will ensure students have a learning environment suited to their needs; whether in large lecture theatres and laboratories or smaller seminar and tutorial rooms, a statement said.

The buildings have been designed as an ‘Intelligent Campus’. Smart sensors across teaching spaces will map people flows – allowing the most efficient use of the buildings.

Students will also be able to structure their time on campus through dedicated mobile apps and smart scheduling while ‘Express Check-in’ facilities will allow campus visitors to make the best use of their time.

Sadler said: “Everyone – staff and students alike – is eagerly looking forward to moving into our brand-new, bespoke campus building later this year… Our new courses broaden the range of exceptional educational opportunities we can offer to students in Dubai.”

The university has also strengthened its leadership team, with the recently-appointed Sadler joined by programme directors for both the BSc Psychology programme and the BSc Business Management programme.

The University of Birmingham is ranked among the world’s top 100 institutions and was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Britain’s first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis.

The university is renowned for its research excellence and its researchers have received 11 Nobel Prizes.