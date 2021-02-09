Ajman closes all schools, nurseries amid ongoing coronavirus threat

All schools and nurseries in Ajman have been closed as part of plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the emirate.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster management team in the Ajman, said on Tuesday it has has decided to suspend “regular learning” and shift 100 percent to distance learning.

“The move came in response to the strategic requirements pursued by the UAE to ensure the health and safety of UAE citizens and residents in general, and our students, and the school community in particular,” said a statement cited by state news agency WAM.

It added: “The ministry is keen to implement the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the emergency and crisis management teams that adopt approved national policies, protocols and measures to safeguard the community.”

The decision comes just days before Abu Dhabi reopens its schools to all students from February 14.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said last week that in-classroom education will resume for all grades in schools.

Since the start of term, students in Abu Dhabi have been remote learning although this remains an option until the end of the school year for parents who do not want to send their children back to school.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) opened schools as usual at the beginning of the January term, although parents continue to have the choice of face-to-face or distance learning for their children.