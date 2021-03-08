Dubai crown prince launches new affordable school system for Emiratis

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday launched an initiative to develop a new type of school to provide “high-quality education at an affordable cost”.

Sheikh Hamdan, also chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, unveiled the Dubai Schools project which will open its first two schools in Mirdif and Al Barsha in the 2021-22 academic year.

The two schools, which have an enrolment capacity of 800 students from pre-school to Grade 4 and follows an American curriculum, will open on August 29.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai has invested in quality education to create a future where scientific curiosity, the quest for knowledge, innovation, a spirit of collaboration and national values drive progress and development.

The project aims to create a new Emirati schooling system that provides a high standard of education rooted in national values. While preparing students for the requirements of the future job market, the new school model also seeks to deepen their Emirati, Arab and Muslim identity.

“Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for education aims to provide quality education and raise national competencies to support the UAE’s sustainable development journey. His Highness’s lofty vision is focused on providing the specialised education that can develop students’ skills in alignment with the nation’s future aspirations,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“Today, we launched Dubai Schools, a new school model that will enrich Dubai’s educational system by providing schooling that can develop individuals that are nationally rooted and globally competent.

“The new initiative, which integrates a global curriculum, will contribute in developing the educational and life skills of students with a focus on Emiratis values and the Arabic language. The new model is designed to prepare students to lead and innovate and make valuable contributions to building the nation’s future.”

He added: “Amidst the rapid changes we are seeing in the world, we have a responsibility to equip our students with new skills and knowledge that will help them pursue excellence and success in the future. The Dubai Schools initiative represents a new phase in our long-term education plan created to support the sustainability of our development journey.”

Sheikh Hamdan also attended the signing of an agreement between Dubai Government and Taaleem Company to operate Dubai Schools. The agreement creates the framework for a public-private sector partnership to operate schools under the new initiative.

Emirati students in Dubai will have priority for admission in the new schools and can avail of scholarships of up to 100 percent awarded on the basis of merit.