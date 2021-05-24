GEMS Education will give 8,000 Covid-19 shots to eligible students this week

Over 8,000 eligible students aged 12 and over in Dubai will receive their Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week as GEMS Education launched its schools’ vaccination drive earlier on Sunday, following the latest initiative of the UAE authorities.

The region’s largest private education group launched the drive in collaboration with the country’s authorities who are supplying doses of the Pfizer vaccine to schools across the emirate. Close to 1,800 students have already received the vaccine.

“GEMS Education has already started the vaccination drive with the vaccine for our students aged 12 and over, following the very welcome initiative last week of the authorities. More than 42,000 GEMS students are eligible to be vaccinated and 8,000 will be having this done this week,” said Elmarie Venter, Chief Operations Officer, at GEMS Education.

“GEMS will continue its work throughout the summer to ensure all our schools remain as safe as possible for our communities and we are delighted to welcome 1,600 new teachers in August. These new teachers will also be vaccinated to join 14,700 GEMS teachers and school support staff who have already received a vaccine,” she continued.

GEMS Education is also working with the authorities in Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah to eventually introduce a similar campaign for students there.

“Our number one priority will always be the health and safety of our school communities, and we firmly believe that with this campaign of vaccinations for all students aged 12 and over, we can take a big step towards all our pupils safely returning to the classroom. Our parents have been extremely supportive throughout, and have welcomed all the health and safety measures that we have taken to ensure this,” said Venter.

Response from parents and students attending in-person classes have been positive regarding both GEMS schools and the UAE authorities’ initiatives towards vaccination.

Around 70,176 doses of the Covid 19 vaccines were administered across the UAE in the last 24 hours, to reach 12,104,525 as a total number of doses and with a rate of 122.39 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution, according to the latest statistics by the UAE’s Ministry of Health.