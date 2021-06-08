Ten new schools set to open in Dubai amid rising demand, says KHDA

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced on Tuesday that 10 new schools are set to open in Dubai in the 2021-22 academic year.

An additional 14,671 new seats will be added to Dubai’s education landscape with the opening of the new schools, according to new data released by the authority.

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Permits and Compliance at KHDA said: “We are happy to welcome 10 new schools to Dubai, which will now provide parents with more educational choices. The addition of the new schools is part of our commitment to delivering high-quality education and efforts to further consolidate Dubai’s growth as a global education destination.”

The schools opening this year are located in Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Warqa, Al Karama, Al Barsha, City Walk, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Rashidiya.

Building on strong demand from parents for innovative education offerings, the new schools offer a choice of Australian, UK, US and IB curricula, the KHDA said.

“The continued demand for new schools reflects the resilience of Dubai’s private education sector and reflects the success of our strategy to attract high-quality schools that meet Dubai’s aspirations and needs,” Darwish added.

This year will mark the opening of the first ever Australian curriculum school in Dubai.

Additionally, the first Dubai campus of Britain’s prestigious 500-year-old Royal Grammar School Guildford is expected to open later this year, taking the total number of international branch schools in Dubai to seven.

A total of 25 new private schools have opened in Dubai over the last three years. Between September 2020 and February 2021, Dubai witnessed a 2.6 percent overall growth in school enrolment, according to the latest landscape report released in February by KHDA.