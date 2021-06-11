Unit of Bahrain’s GFH buys top overseas British school in Tunis

The education investment platform of Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group has announced the acquisition of The British International School of Tunis (BIST).

The deal further expands the presence of Britus Education in the Tunisian market, where GFH is already the major investor in Tunis Bay.

The transaction gives Britus Education a 70 percent stake in the school and will support plans for the establishment of another branch of BIST in Tunis Bay as the project continues to progress with the aim of offering a fully integrated commercial, residential and lifestyle offering.

The second campus will also include dormitory facilities to accommodate demand for boarding from local and overseas students., a statement said.

Established in September 2012, BIST lies at the heart of Tunisia’s British community and is the first British-based learning institution in the country offering kindergarten-primary and high school education.

The school is inspected by the British Government and is certified by the British Schools Overseas (BSO), a government office in charge of school supervision in the United Kingdom and UK schools based overseas, the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and Cambridge Assessment International Education, which places BIST among the top rated British schools overseas.

Fatema Kamal (pictured below), acting CEO of Britus Education, said: “We’re delighted to announce the further expansion of the group’s presence in Tunisia with the strategic acquisition of a leading international K-12 school in the MENA region.

“This investment comes in line with GFH’s already strong commitment to the Tunisian market and will support the aim of offering world-class amenities including top ranking international schools at Tunis Bay. This is an exciting market for us, where like the rest of the MENA region we continue to see strong and increasing demand for high quality education.”

Meriem Milad, founder of BIST, added: “As we move ahead, we look to even further strengthen and build upon these foundations to ensure the School and our students have all the resources and support necessary to fully maximise their potential. Britus’ experience and track record of adding value to K-12 schools throughout the MENA region is exceptional and we look forward to benefiting from their expertise and involvement as a partner in the years to come.”

Britus Education has a portfolio of K-12 schools and higher education assets located across the MENA region.