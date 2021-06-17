The jobs of 2025 have maths at their core

With all the advancements in technology and data science, the skillset required for the workplace in the next couple of years will be different than the current one.

Complex problem solving, reasoning and ideation, technology design and programming are among the top 10 skills needed for the job market in 2025, according to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, which maps the jobs and skills of the future.

Critical thinking and problem-solving top the list of skills that employers believe will become more important in the next five years, data that has been consistent since WEF’s first Future of Jobs report in 2016.

What these skills have in common is that they have math and coding at their core, said Manan Khurma, founder and CEO of Cuemath, an online live-class platform for math and coding skills founded in India.

“If you are a mathematical thinker, you tend to be a better problem solver. If you look at how the economy is changing and what kind of skills and jobs are becoming more valuable, you realise that skills with a math core at their heart – such as data science, programming, AI and coding – are highly in demand,” said Khurma.

Manan Khurma, founder and CEO of Cuemath

“We at Cuemath see math as a life skill for the future and not just a subject at school,” he added.

Demand for Cuemath is largely driven by their math lessons because “coding is seen as a more specialised subject”, while math is seen as a “core need” and generally viewed as a difficult subject, explained Khurma.

Parents in the UAE are well aware of math’s value and it was the strong organic demand for the platform that made them decide to formally launch Cuemath in the country next month.

“We piloted the concept in the UAE two months ago and we had over 25,000 students sign up during that time .We are currently building up our team in Abu Dhabi and will be going much deeper in the market,” he said.

Among the reasons Cuemath has resonated well in the UAE is that it caters to the Indian curriculum, which is followed by many schools in the country, in addition to the British and global curriculums, Khurma said.

“Also, the Middle East as a market has been underserved by live online learning platforms like ours and that is one of the reasons why demand is very strong,” he added.

Cuemath offers hour long one-on-one online lessons with tutors who pass through a rigorous vetting process, explained Khurma. Lessons start at AED56 ($15) or AED2699 for a six-month package and lessons are typically given twice a week.

Cuemath already has organic demand coming from Egypt, one of the 20 countries it is currently available in, and is looking into formally launching there soon.

“We are currently focused on the UAE but will look at other markets in the Middle East down the line depending on where our data indicates there is demand,” said Khurma.

Cuemath saw “massive growth” last year when coronavirus lockdowns kept people indoors and Khurma expects this to continue post-pandemic as students and parents have accepted the online learning model.