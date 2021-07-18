Behind the NGO equipping MENA’s students with the skillset for 21st century jobs

Coronavirus has transformed the labour market, giving rise to new career opportunities and necessitating an innovation-based creative skillset, but the region’s education systems have largely not kept up.

Schools and universities focus on teaching subject matter but students need to be equipped with the 21st century skills that employers are looking for and youth need to be exposed to real-life career opportunities, said Akef Alaqrabawi, CEO of Injaz Al Arab, a youth capacity building and skills training NGO dedicated to overcoming unemployment in the region.

This is where Injaz, established in 1999, comes in with its mission “bridge the gap between education and the requirements of the labour market through hands-on training and mentoring programs delivered by volunteer business leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Alaqrabawi.

This is even more important now that “Covid-19 has completely transformed the education and labour market,” said Alaqrabawi.

“A couple of years ago we launched a programme called Expand Your Horizons where we brought in growing industries to expose the youth to the economic opportunities available in the region. At that time, we focused on hospitality, media, marketing. Now we are talking about new industries such as healthcare, green energy, artificial intelligence and data, product development…” he continued.

Schools and universities do not expose students to real-life labour market opportunities and therefore students end up choosing a career they are not suited to or that does not offer enough employability opportunities.

“Every single year universities are graduating students that are looking for jobs that don’t exist. They are not exposed to the real work job-market and the different career opportunities in each industry. This needs to be started from an early age not just the last year in high school,” said Alaqrabawi.

“This is the beauty of the Injaz and Young Achievers model where you bring a volunteer from the different sectors and departments so students can see a wide spectrum of backgrounds and experiences,” he continued. Injaz joined global network of Junior Achievement Worldwide in 2004, becoming the Regional Operating Center for the MENA region.

The in-demand industries today require skills that Alaqrabawi believes education systems alone cannot address.

“The concern is does this the education system provide students with the needed skills right now? Does it transfer and convey the knowledge to our students and equip them with the skills needed? I would say no. We need programmes like Injaz and other key programmes in the region to do so,” explained Alaqrabawi adding that is a global challenge which some of the biggest minds in education are looking into.

Alaqrabawi gave the example of how Injaz adopted coding programmes developed by some of its regional board members, such as Microsoft, and had volunteers from these companies teach them to youth.

Another vital skill that Injaz focuses on, through its Company Programme, is innovation.

“Innovation is not a subject, it is a culture you need to cultivate in the region and this is what we are trying to do with our Company Programme and Innovation Camp. We try to trigger a way of thinking and challenge them to think differently,” said Alaqrabawi.

Injaz shifted its own model in response to Covid-19, adopting a digital strategy in collaboration with its regional board member global consulting firm McKinsey, which would allow it to reach 5 million young people in the region by 2025.

“In 2017, we had a goal to reach 1 million youth in the region and that stemmed from the fact that the MENA region is a youthful one with 100 million youth in the 14 chapters we operate in,” said Alaqrabawi.

“When Covid-19 came along, we decided to scale up our ambition and reach more young people to inspire them through our digital strategy,” he continued.

Injaz works under three main pillars: workforce readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship. It has more than 88,000 volunteers, 4,213 schools, 346 universities, and 13 ministries of education.