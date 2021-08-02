Revealed: what the new school year in Abu Dhabi will look like

Open play areas, fully-functioning canteens, physical education classes, and extra-curricular programs await private and Charter schools students in Abu Dhabi when they return to school in September.

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has unveiled a raft of updated precautionary policies for the new academic year.

In line with policies laid down by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, the new policies include extensive safeguarding measures to ensure the safety of all staff, pupils, and visitors across private and Charter schools and their facilities, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

Schools are set to continue operating macrobubbles for the new academic year to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission among school groups and reduce shifts to distance learning, it added.Class bubble sizes for younger students in Kindergarten and Cycle 1 (Grade 2/Year 3 and below) who do not practice social distancing has been increased from 10 to 16 students per bubble.

Communal areas vital to interaction and socialisation will reopen, including play areas for younger students. Cooking will be permitted as long as food is served by designated staff members and as per Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority regulations, such as serving food in individual portions.

Students are also set to resume PE classes and sports including swimming with special arrangements and adaptations based on risk assessment, with schools required to sanitise recreational areas and equipment between groups.

Extracurricular activities will also resume, providing schools complete a risk assessment and implement safe operation policies, including physical distancing and mask-wearing.

However, the rental of school sports facilities to outside parties remains suspended.

Sara Musallam, chairperson of ADEK, said: “Building on our experience over the past year, and in close coordination with health authorities, educators and parents, we are confident the new academic year will get off to a great and safe start with these updated policies in place.

“Our priority is to ensure as many students get the chance to enjoy quality face-to-face learning, which is vital for their intellectual, physical and social-emotional development and wellbeing. We will constantly review the policies to ensure all possible measures are in place to keep our educators, students and communities safe.”

The new policies issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also dictate that, as of August 20, students aged 16 and above must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed entry to schools.

“The policies mean all pupils aged 16 and above, as well as staff and all visitors, must be fully vaccinated with a UAE approved vaccine to access the school premises, whether within or outside school hours,” said Amer Al Hammadi, ADEK undersecretary.

Within school premises, physical distancing will be scaled down to one meter within classrooms and throughout school grounds, added the undersecretary.

Students and school staff with vaccination exemptions can enter school premises provided the exemption is verified on the ALHOSN app.

Students set to turn 16 years old after schools reopen who wish to continue face-to-face learning in school, must receive a first dose of a UAE-approved vaccine within four weeks of their birthday.

ADEK said it is collaborating with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Mubadala Health and Yas Mall to service the community with a pop-up vaccination centre from August 3-7 and August 24-28.