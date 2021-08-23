Back to school: What parents, students and staff in the UAE need to know after latest Covid update

Students returning to school in the UAE after the summer break are preparing for a second year of Covid-19 restrictions, with the latest health and safety guidelines revealed by the country’s education authority.

Hybrid learning will continue this year, and students have the option to attend classes in-person or online, but for those in the classroom, new rules have been introduced, according to state news agency WAM.

The rules apply to national educational establishments, including nurseries, childcare centres, public and private schools, training centres and institutes.

Here’s what parents, students, and teachers need to know before going back to the classroom.

On campus

Before going back to campus, students, teachers and other staff are required to sign a health declaration confirming they do not have Covid-19 and have not come into close contact with any cases.

Parents are required to download the Al Hosn app that stores vaccination and PCR test records for their children to provide proof of their vaccination status and PCR testing records.

Health Sector: The operation protocol of education institutes during the pandemic states the regulations to operate institutes including nurseries & daycare centers, private & public schools and higher education, training centers & institutes. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/kOF9CB3D0D — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 22, 2021

Unvaccinated people will be given 30 days after the first day of school to get vaccinated, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector said during a media briefing. During the 30 days, all students, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must provide a negative PCR test result every two weeks.

After the 30-day period, all unvaccinated students under the age of 12, and vaccinated students over 12, must undergo a PCR test every month. Unvaccinated students over 12 will be required to take a weekly PCR test.

A distance learning option will also be available for all age groups, whether vaccinated or not.

Health Sector: Remote learning was used for a 1.5 years, and the education sector proved the successful continuation of the educational system despite the Covid-19 pandemic. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 22, 2021

On campus, entry and exit processes will be managed at gates, and precautionary measures will be enforced. These include preventing overcrowding during classes and break times and an enforced one-metre social distancing rule; labels on the floor and banners will highlight the importance of complying with the rules.

If parents request a meeting with a teacher, it must be scheduled after school hours and after students leave the building. The educational establishment must also document the time of entry and exit of parents.

In prayer rooms, Muslim students and employees must bring their own prayer mats and face masks must be worn. The rooms will be cleaned and sanitised after every prayer session.

Covid-19 symptoms

If any employee or student has Covid-19 symptoms, they must inform the person in charge of health and safety, along with parents, as well as provide updates about the health situation in their establishment.

Health Sector: If students or staff are showing Covid-19 symptoms, the health and safety personnel must be notified immediately and guardians must be informed of the suspected cases with regular updates. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 22, 2021

Educational establishments will also allocate a room for quarantine, in line with the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr Al Hosani added.

Transportation

Buses must adhere to all safety requirements and capacity guidelines. Punishments will be applied for violations, although the WAM statement did not provide specifications.

Health Sector: We confirm that transportation services will follow all safety measures and adhere to the total capacity approved by the concerned entities and penalties will be imposed if the rules were violated. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/McYmu7X20w — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 22, 2021

“We also announce the formation of action teams in educational establishments, known as the Health and Safety Committee, which will monitor all activities to guarantee the implementation of the health and precautionary measures adopted in the country,” Dr Al Hosani said.