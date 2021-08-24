Dubai announces gradual return to full in-person learning from October 3

Dubai’s private schools will continue to offer remote learning up until October 3, after which they are to return to full in-person learning, according to the latest update from Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

In its Covid protocols, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said that, after this date, “students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by Dubai Health Authority”. While class groups or grade/year levels may temporarily switch to distance learning if positive cases of Covid-19 are detected.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces gradual return to full in-person learning in private schools in 2021-22 academic year. pic.twitter.com/Korfh51yEe — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 23, 2021

The gradual return was approved at a meeting of the Supreme Committee, chaired by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and came after “extensive consultation with parents and school operators”, according to a report by state-run news agency WAM.

It revealed that vaccination rates of 96 percent among teaching staff and 70 percent among school children “supported the decision”.

.@KHDA's Protocols for Face-to-Face learning at #Dubai Private Schools for the 2021/2022 Academic Year. https://t.co/53LlNsUPQF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 23, 2021

According to the KHDA:

Vaccination is not compulsory. Eligible school staff who do not wish to have the vaccine must submit a negative PCR test each week. Students are not obliged to submit negative PCR tests

Students older than six years, staff and visitors to schools must continue to wear face masks

One-metre distancing is recommended

Buses may run at fully capacity, provided they comply with health and safety protocols around sanitisation and ventilation, among others

Provided they comply with health and safety protocols, the following activities may also resume:

Swimming and sports lessons

School trips, excursions and camps

After-hours extra-curricular activities

Performances, assemblies and other events at school or at an external venue

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem welcomed the news. He told Arabian Business: “The guidelines will greatly help a return to near normality while providing a great balance of sensible health and safety regulations. We are delighted that all students will be returning to on-campus learning by early October.”

While, Elmarie Venter, chief operations officer, GEMS Education, revealed that more than 98 of staff have been vaccinated, including 1,600 new teachers who are set to join the company ahead of the new academic year, as well as 8,000 students.