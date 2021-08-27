Global giant PwC unveils plan to support the UAE’s coding push

The talent and skills development business of global giant PwC has introduced a number of coding courses as the UAE continues to enhance its economic security by adopting a digital economy.

PwC’s Academy said that in partnership with UK-based digital education pioneer, Code Nation, the qualifications aim to support national initiatives and future strategies in the UAE.

The move comes weeks after the UAE announced the National Program for Coders, an initiative that seeks to make the country the world’s foremost destination for coders and future innovators.

Amanda Line, PwC’s Academy ME leader, said: “The speed of adaptation to new needs, technologies and skills has become essential for the success of individuals, organisations and governments.

“This is immediately visible in countries as ambitious as the UAE, where the leadership has long recognised the crucial role that advanced technology plays in the economic and social progress of the nation. The programmes we have developed with Code Nation are practical, professional and ensure world class capability for application in our region.”

David Muir, CEO and founder, Code Nation, added: “Our partnership with PwC’s Academy enables us to bring our expertise to the region – inspiring more UAE nationals and expats to gain the technical skills today’s employers are looking for. We’re excited to be working with PwC on this important programme in the region.”

The three-week-long virtual learning courses are available from September 12, and registration can be accessed via https://wearecodenation-development.netlify.app/pwc/

In July, Emirates established the first coders club in the UAE as part of the country’s plan to attract and train more than 100,000 coders.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama (pictured above), Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, previously confirmed that coding is a key pillar of all future sectors, especially aerospace, aviation, transportation, health, education and economy.

Al Olama said that the National Program for Coders has captured the attention of major international tech companies, which confirmed their participation in the initiative.

Dubai is to partner with the biggest names in technology as part of the National Program for Coders.

On Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook were all taking part in the plan to establish 1,000 digital companies within five years and increas investment in start-ups from AED1.5 billion to AED4 billion.