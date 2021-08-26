Education major GEMS welcomes 1,600 new teachers in the UAE

GEMS Education, the Gulf region’s biggest private K-12 education provider and employer, has welcomed 1,600 new teachers across its schools in the UAE.

The new recruits attended an annual induction event on Thursday, ahead of the return to school for the new academic term on Sunday.

GEMS said it will be educating more than 120,000 students of 165 nationalities in total who will attend its 43 schools in the UAE, staffed by some 7,000 teachers from 82 countries.

The educator said many of the new hires have relocated from abroad, chiefly from the UK, the US and India, and despite travel delays and restrictions, are now settling into life in the UAE.

Dino Varkey (pictured below), GEMS Education Group CEO, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new teachers to the GEMS Education family today as they begin their careers with us. Last academic year, our students and teachers faced unprecedented disruptions, and yet delivered our best-ever academic results.

“I am certain that this new cohort of teachers will further strengthen our purpose to ensure that every student reaches their full potential.”

The new intake of teachers span the full range of year groups from kindergarten to post-16, and cover British, US and Indian curricula.

GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region.