Top UK independent school opens new Dubai campus

One of the most prestigious independent schools in the UK has announced the official opening of its new campus in Dubai.

Exactly 512 years after the founding of the first Royal Grammar School in Guildford in the United Kingdom, the school’s UAE campus was officially opened with a plaque unveiling ceremony.

RGS Guildford Dubai is located within Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship Dubai community, Tilal Al Ghaf and sits on a 40,000 square metre campus that will accommodate up to 2,100 pupils.

The campus includes a 25-metre competition standard swimming pool and classrooms and labs that will support science, art, languages, music and more.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “The Royal Grammar School Guildford is joining the Dubai education community in a new academic year full of excitement and optimism. The school’s students, teachers and parents will get the best of two worlds – a school with a long history of excellence in education, in a dynamic city that is focused on the future.”

Craig Lamshed, founding principal of the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, said: “I am delighted that we have reached this momentous occasion of welcoming our first cohort of Guildfordians in Dubai. Staying true to RGS’s ethos and values we will begin our journey of preparing our pupils for challenges of the 21st century by constantly innovating and providing a platform for our pupils to reach their full potential.”

Admissions for the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai are now open.