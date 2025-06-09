Abu Dhabi announces new mandatory Arabic rules for kindergarten pupils

Abu Dhabi has introduced new rules for mandatory Arabic lessons for pupils starting in the next academic year.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced a new policy that will bring Arabic into every private and charter kindergarten across the emirate, starting from Pre-KG to KG2, beginning after summer in 2025.

The move aims to nurture language, identity, and belonging from the very first years of learning.

Abu Dhabi Arabic lessons

Under the new ADEK School KG Arabic Curriculum Policy, all young learners will receive 240 minutes per week of structured, age-appropriate Arabic instruction.

This will increase to 300 minutes per week beginning in the 2026/27 academic year.

The new policy ensures that every child, whether a native speaker or learning Arabic for the first time, receives consistent, high-quality instruction during the most critical phase of language development and has the opportunity to grow up confident in the language that connects them to their culture, community, and future.

This initiative is timely as research confirms that young children learn languages most effectively and Arabic represents more than a subject, it is a connection to identity, values and heritage.

ADEK’s recent survey showed that while Arabic is widely spoken at home, many children still struggle to use it confidently. This policy bridges that gap with schools and families working together to keep Arabic alive and thriving.

Learning will be engaging, built around play, storytelling, songs, and exploration. The policy outlines two tracks:

One designed to deepen mother tongue skills for native Arabic speakers

Another tailored for non-native speakers and newcomers

This will ensure that each child is supported at their level, whether native speaker or beginner. And with specially trained teachers, modern materials, and exciting classroom activities, Arabic will become a language students look forward to using every day.

Mariam Al Hallami, Executive Director Early Education, said: “This is about more than just adding Arabic lessons. It’s about giving every child in Abu Dhabi the gift of language, identity, and connection starting from day one. We want Arabic to feel natural, interactive and alive in every classroom and every home.”

This new policy bridges the gap between Arabic learning in nurseries, implemented through ADEK’s Early Education Institutions (EEI) policies, and the start of mandatory Arabic instruction in Cycle 1 in line with Ministry of Education requirements, supporting steady language development during the early years.

Parents are also a big part of the journey. Schools will share tools and updates, so families can join in the fun, whether practicing new words at home, reading stories together, or taking part in Arabic-themed school events.