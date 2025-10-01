Abu Dhabi schools progress: 23 upgraded to ‘Good’, 13 rated ‘Outstanding’

Education in Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen under the supervision of the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), with more private schools achieving higher quality standards and delivering improved learning outcomes.
As regulator, ADEK has implemented structured action plans, mandatory follow-up sessions, and targeted interventions to ensure accountability, provide precise feedback, and enforce corrective actions where necessary.
These measures are supported by rigorous inspection and monitoring across the sector.
Private schools in Abu Dhabi
According to the latest Irtiqa’a results, 23 schools advanced to a “Good” rating within a single year, reflecting significant improvement across the emirate’s private education sector.
Sector-wide performance results
- Outstanding: 13 schools rated
- Very Good: 51 schools rated
- Good: 93 schools rated
- Acceptable: 42 schools rated
- Weak: 5 schools rated
Irtiqa’a operates under the UAE Unified School Inspection Framework and is the core regulatory tool driving school improvement. Schools are assessed on a six-point scale: Outstanding, Very Good, Good, Acceptable, Weak, and Very Weak.
In line with national standards, ‘Good’ is the minimum requirement for all UAE schools.
Schools rated Acceptable or lower faced restrictions on capacity growth and grade expansion. These restrictions are only lifted when schools demonstrate verified improvement.
Institutions in these categories also remain restricted from enrolling new Emirati students until further regulatory requirements are met.
Irtiqa’a inspections are conducted biennially in Abu Dhabi schools and measure performance across six core standards and 17 indicators:
- Students’ achievement
- Students’ personal and social development, including innovation skills
- Teaching and assessment
- Curriculum
- Protection, care, guidance, and student support
- Leadership and management
Through this framework, ADEK enforces high levels of accountability, empowers parents with transparent information, and ensures schools continuously raise the bar for all learners.