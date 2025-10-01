Abu Dhabi schools progress: 23 upgraded to ‘Good’, 13 rated ‘Outstanding’

Education in Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen under the supervision of the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) , with more private schools achieving higher quality standards and delivering improved learning outcomes.

As regulator, ADEK has implemented structured action plans, mandatory follow-up sessions, and targeted interventions to ensure accountability, provide precise feedback, and enforce corrective actions where necessary.

These measures are supported by rigorous inspection and monitoring across the sector.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi

According to the latest Irtiqa’a results, 23 schools advanced to a “Good” rating within a single year, reflecting significant improvement across the emirate’s private education sector.

Sector-wide performance results

Outstanding: 13 schools rated

Very Good: 51 schools rated

Good: 93 schools rated

Acceptable: 42 schools rated

Weak: 5 schools rated

Irtiqa’a operates under the UAE Unified School Inspection Framework and is the core regulatory tool driving school improvement. Schools are assessed on a six-point scale: Outstanding, Very Good, Good, Acceptable, Weak, and Very Weak.

In line with national standards, ‘Good’ is the minimum requirement for all UAE schools.

Schools rated Acceptable or lower faced restrictions on capacity growth and grade expansion. These restrictions are only lifted when schools demonstrate verified improvement.

Institutions in these categories also remain restricted from enrolling new Emirati students until further regulatory requirements are met.

Irtiqa’a inspections are conducted biennially in Abu Dhabi schools and measure performance across six core standards and 17 indicators:

Students’ achievement

Students’ personal and social development, including innovation skills

Teaching and assessment

Curriculum

Protection, care, guidance, and student support

Leadership and management

Through this framework, ADEK enforces high levels of accountability, empowers parents with transparent information, and ensures schools continuously raise the bar for all learners.