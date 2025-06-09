Aldar Education to bring King’s College School Wimbledon to Fahid Island

Aldar Education will bring the first regional campus of the internationally renowned King’s College School Wimbledon to Abu Dhabi’s Fahid Island .

The new King’s College School Wimbledon Abu Dhabi campus, a K12 super-premium school, will be spread over an expansive area of 50,000 sqm and accommodate up to 2,220 students.

Subject to ADEK and regulatory approvals, the school will welcome its first batch of students in September 2028.

Aldar expands education portfolio

King’s College School Wimbledon is recognised as one of the UK’s most prestigious independent institutions and is known for its rich heritage and exceptional academic standards. It adopts a holistic approach to education, ensuring that students receive comprehensive academic preparation and character development, making them sought-after candidates for leading global universities.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, commented: “We are proud to announce the first King’s College School Wimbledon to Abu Dhabi, a milestone that reflects Aldar’s fast-growing education portfolio and commitment to educational excellence.

“With King’s longstanding legacy of academic distinction and its proven track record of preparing students for the world’s top universities, this new school at the heart of Fahid Island will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for world-class education and a global centre for talent development.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar

King’s College School Wimbledon has been actively looking at international investors for global growth. It opened its first two international sister schools in Wuxi and Hangzhou, China, in 2018, followed by one in Bangkok, Thailand, in August 2020. It also has campuses in Shenzhen and Phnom Penh.

Last year in December, The Sunday Times ranked King’s in the top three schools in the UK in its prestigious Parent Power Guide 2025, as well as named it the Independent International Baccalaureate School of the Year.

Karl Gross, Director of International Schools, King’s College School, Wimbledon, added: “We are delighted to partner with Aldar Education to open a world-leading school in Abu Dhabi. Bringing an authentic King’s College School Wimbledon education to the region marks an exciting milestone in our ambition to build a global family of world-class international schools, where we offer our pupils an outstanding education in mind, spirit and heart.

“Building on the success of our school in Wimbledon and our existing overseas campuses, this new partnership offers a unique and inspiring opportunity for students in Abu Dhabi to experience the transformational impact of a King’s education, preparing them to thrive in the world beyond school.“

Strategically located within Fahid Island’s master-planned community, the school will be designed to blend cutting-edge educational resources, sports facilities, and a focus on student well-being, complementing the Island’s broader vision to foster balanced lifestyles within a vibrant natural setting.

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Education, said: “King’s College School Wimbledon is globally recognised for its ability to nurture well-rounded individuals equipped with the confidence, compassion and critical thinking skills to thrive.

“The school’s holistic approach to education, anchored in strong values, rich co-curricular programmes, and personalised pastoral care, will add a new dimension to Aldar Education’s offering and further support Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a regional hub for excellence in education.”

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Education

The establishment of King’s College School on Fahid Island marks the initial phase of Aldar’s comprehensive educational strategy for the island, designed to address growing demand for premium educational offerings.

Future phases will introduce additional educational institutions as part of its masterplan. Aldar Education’s network, with schools on Yas Island, Khalifa City, and Saadiyat Island, will expand capacity by offering over 4,000 new student places by the 2028-2029 academic year.