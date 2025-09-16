American University in Dubai partners with Penn Medicine to launch UAE’s first US medical school

The American University in Dubai (AUD) has officially launched a landmark alliance with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine (Penn Medicine) to establish the UAE’s premier medical school.

The partnership transitions from planning to implementation and is expected to advance the UAE’s national priorities in health and education, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for higher education, research, and healthcare services.

The new AUD School of Medicine will offer a Doctor of Medicine (MD) program, integrating world-class American medical education with a focus on the UAE’s healthcare priorities.

American University in Dubai Penn Medicine partnership

It aims to become a regional leader in medical education, clinical training, and research, preparing physicians to deliver exceptional healthcare locally and globally.

Dr. J. Larry Jameson, President of the University of Pennsylvania, said: “In this collaboration, we aim to support the establishment of the UAE’s premier academic medical institution. This achievement will strengthen the American University in Dubai’s world ranking, elevate the University of Pennsylvania’s global reputation, and enrich the future of health and education.”

Dr. Kyle Long, President of AUD, said: “Today marks a historic moment with the project launch of the first-of-its-kind American medical school in the UAE. In partnership with Penn Medicine, the AUD School of Medicine will educate the next generation of physicians, advance research, and contribute to improved healthcare outcomes.”

Elias Bou Saab, Executive Vice President of AUD, said: “This achievement reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for world-class healthcare and academic advancement. We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Penn Medicine.”

Dr. Glen Gaulton, Vice Dean at Penn Medicine, noted that more than 60 per cent of Penn’s global projects focus on medical education, adding: “Together, we will develop a leading medical school that brings Penn’s legacy of excellence to AUD, to Dubai, and to a nation poised to become a regional leader in healthcare innovation.”

The new school will also act as a catalyst for regional healthcare innovation, fostering collaborations with hospitals, research centres, and technology partners to advance medical research, public health, and patient care across Dubai and the wider region.