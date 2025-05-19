Dubai now has more than 42,000 students enrolled at 41 private higher education institutions

Dubai continues to establish itself as a hub for higher education, with record-breaking student numbers, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) .

Student enrolment at Dubai higher education institutions licensed and regulated by the KHDA continued its record-breaking growth, rising by 20 per cent in the 2024–25 academic year.

A total of 42,026 students are now enrolled at 41 private higher education institutions in Dubai – the highest number to date.

Higher education in Dubai

Of these institutions, 37 are international campuses, offering a growing and diverse range of academic programmes to meet the needs of future-focused learners, in line with the goals of the Education 33 (E33) strategy.

The number of international students, those who have come to Dubai specifically to study, continued to rise, with a 29 per cent increase in enrolment compared to the previous year.

International students now make up 35 per cent of the total student body at private higher education institutions in Dubai.

Under E33’s City of Students “Game Changer” project, Dubai aims for international students to make up 50 per cent of the total student body by 2033. The target that reflects the emirate’s commitment to becoming a global hub for quality higher education.

Emirati student enrolment also grew by a record 22 per cent during the academic year, reflecting the growing appeal of Dubai’s private higher education sector and its diverse programme offerings for UAE nationals.

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA said: “The continued growth of Dubai’s private higher education sector reflects the trust that students and their families place in the quality, relevance, and diversity of learning opportunities available in our cities.

“Our universities are equipping students with the skills and mindset needed for emerging industries and the jobs of tomorrow, ensuring that graduates are not only employable, but future ready.

“These achievements support the ambitious goals of Dubai Plan 33 and its social and economic agendas, and the E33 strategy, to build a world-class education ecosystem that attracts global talent, nurtures local potential, and powers the knowledge economy.

“Through our education system, we are shaping a future where Dubai leads in learning, innovation, and impact.”

Four new international universities opened in Dubai during the 2024-25 academic year, from countries across the world including:

China

India

Russia

Italy

Private higher education institutions in the Emirate offer 706 programmes, with degrees in business, information technology, engineering, media and design, and humanities being the most popular among students.

Information technology, engineering, and health and medicine degree programmes saw the highest increase in student enrolment since the last academic year.

Key findings of the KHDA report, include: