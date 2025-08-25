Dubai RTA upgrades traffic at 27 schools, improving flow by up to 40 per cent

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic works at 10 school-zone sites benefiting 27 schools across the emirate during the summer of 2025.

The project is part of RTA’s strategy to enhance mobility and optimise traffic flow, with a special focus on school areas.

Works were scheduled during the summer break to minimise disruption and ensure the highest safety standards.

Dubai school traffic

The completed works covered school zones in Al Warqa 1, 3 and 4, Al Safa 1, Al Barsha 1, Al Garhoud, Al Mizhar 1 and 4, Al Qusais, and Al Barsha South. Key improvements included:

Widening the roads leading to Al Warqa schools complex

Building additional parking spaces for staff and parents in Al Mizhar and Al Barsha

Constructing new entrances and exits for schools in Al Mizhar and Al Warqa

Installing pedestrian signals and traffic-calming measures near schools

According to the RTA, the improvements increased parking capacity at several schools by 90 per cent, while traffic flow improved by 25 per cent to 40 per cent in some locations.

The measures have enhanced Dubai’s road network while maintaining infrastructure quality, reflecting RTA’s commitment to implementing the directives of the leadership and keeping pace with urban growth.

The project was designed to serve road users including parents, bus drivers, and teaching staff, while providing safer environments for students across the emirate.

RTA said it will continue implementing swift traffic solutions in school zones as part of its strategic plan for 2025, covering Al Barsha 1, Umm Al Sheif, Al Barsha South, and Al Warqa.

The plan includes a traffic management framework developed in coordination with Dubai Police to increase road capacity and reduce journey times for school visitors.

The authority urged bus drivers and parents to strictly follow school-zone safety measures. This includes using designated pick-up and drop-off areas, avoiding random parking in spaces reserved for emergency vehicles or people of determination, and complying with bus signals, signs, and speed limits.

RTA stressed that attentiveness to student movements and adherence to traffic rules are key to maintaining a safe, accident-free school environment.