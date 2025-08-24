Dubai to open 16 early childhood centres, six schools and three universities in 2025–26

Dubai’s private education sector is set for another year of strong growth, with 16 early childhood centres (ECCs), six new schools, and three international universities scheduled to open for the 2025–26 academic year.

Together, these institutions will add more than 11,700 new school seats and provide places for more than 2,400 children at early childhood centres, giving families more choice and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for high-quality education.

Among the new schools are five following the UK curriculum:

GEMS School of Research and Innovation in Sports City

Victory Heights Primary School in City of Arabia

Dubai British School Mira

Dubai English Speaking School in Academic City

Al Fanar School in Nad Al Sheba

There will also be one new French curriculum school, Lycée Français International School in Mudon.

Private education in Dubai

The new ECCs will deliver a variety of learning models, including 11 offering the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), three using the Creative Curriculum, one Montessori, and one Maple Bear curriculum. The additions reflect rising demand for quality early years education across Dubai communities.

Higher education will also expand with three new institutions joining the university ecosystem.

These are:

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) – ranked 27th globally in Business and Management programmes in the QS World University Rankings by subject

The American University of Beirut (AUB), ranked 237th globally in the QS World University Rankings

Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences from Saudi Arabia

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said: “Dubai’s private education sector continues to grow in scale, quality, and diversity. The new schools, early childhood centres, and international universities opening this year demonstrate strong investor confidence in our city and align with the Education 33 Strategy (E33) to ensure high-quality education for every learner at every stage.

“By welcoming trusted operators and innovative models into more communities, we are creating new opportunities for our learners to thrive, while supporting Dubai’s long-term economic and social aspirations.”

The emirate’s private education sector now comprises 331 early childhood centres, 233 schools, and 44 higher education institutions.