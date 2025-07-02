Dubai to welcome 3 new global universities for 2025-26 academic year

Dubai is set to welcome three leading international universities for the upcoming academic year as it aims to become a global education hub.

Three leading international universities — IIM Ahmedabad (India), American University of Beirut (Lebanon), and Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences (Saudi Arabia) — are set to open branch campuses in Dubai during the 2025-26 academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed.

The move is part of Dubai’s wider push to position itself as a top 10 global destination for higher education under the emirate’s Education 33 strategy, aligned with the broader Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

New universities in Dubai

Dr. Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at KHDA said: “Dubai’s initiative to attract the best global universities, endorsed by The Executive Council, reflects the emirate’s international stature. Dubai’s visionary leaders have ensured all the resources necessary to position the emirate as a global leader and a top destination for students and prestigious international higher education institutions.

“This initiative aligns with the social and economic goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Education 33 Strategy, which represents a transformative vision for Dubai’s education system.

“Our aim is to enhance the global competitiveness of Dubai’s graduates, increase educational tourism tenfold by 2033, integrate a new generation of Emiratis into the workforce and future sectors, and contribute to doubling Dubai’s economy over the next decade, positioning the city among the world’s top three economic hubs.”

The new universities perform well in international rankings, with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad’s Business and Management programme currently ranked 27th globally in the QS World University Rankings by subject.

Meanwhile, the American University of Beirut from Lebanon, ranked 237th globally in the QS World University Rankings.

The announcement comes amid strong demand from other world-class institutions, with several more in advanced discussions to establish campuses in Dubai.

Education in Dubai

41 international higher education providers currently operate in the emirate, with 37 as international branch campuses

Over 700academic programmes offered

20 per cent growth in total student enrolment in 2024-25

29 per cent increase in international student enrolment

42,026 students enrolled in Dubai’s private higher education sector — a record high

Dubai-based campuses with top global rankings

QS World University Rankings 2026 – Top 100:

University of Manchester Dubai – Ranked 35th

University of Birmingham Dubai – Ranked 76th

Top 200:

Curtin University Dubai – 183rd

University of Wollongong in Dubai – 184th

Top 300:

Includes three additional universities with Dubai campuses

The Education 33 strategy includes ambitious targets, including 50 per cent of students to be international by 2033 and a AED5.6bn ($1.52bn) contribution to the education sector’s GDP.