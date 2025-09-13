Dubai welcomes IIM Ahmedabad’s first international campus, inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has inaugurated the first international campus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) at Dubai International Academic City , part of TECOM Group PJSC.

Sheikh Hamdan said the launch reflects the deepening ties between the UAE and India and supports Dubai’s ambition to be a global hub for talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He added:

He said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai is rapidly growing as a destination of choice for exceptional students and a global hub for talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

IIM Ahmedabad campus in Dubai

“The energy and ambition of our youth are the driving forces of Dubai’s future, and by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and values to succeed in a rapidly changing international environment, we are empowering them to lead with confidence.”

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai continues to attract world-class universities in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Education 33 Strategy, which aim to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies and top 10 student cities by 2033.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior UAE and Indian officials, including:

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications

Sara bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India

Dharmendra Pradhan said: “The inauguration of IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is one more step towards globalisation of India’s education. A new milestone in India-UAE knowledge collaboration, Dubai has provided a perfect launchpad to the ethos of ‘Indian in spirit, global in outlook’ by hosting IIM Ahmedabad international campus.”

The Dubai Campus will begin with a one-year full-time MBA programme designed for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking advanced management expertise.

In its first year, IIMA will also establish two centres of excellence — one for case writing and development, and another for start-up incubation.

Pankaj Patel, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMA, called the Dubai opening “a proud milestone” for Indian management education, while Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group PJSC, said it underlines Dubai’s role as a global education hub.