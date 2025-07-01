GEMS Education eyes international expansion with ‘school-in-a-box’ model

GEMS Education has launched a major new global venture — GEMS School Management (GSM) — aimed at delivering high-quality, future-ready schools through partnerships with governments, investors, developers, and school groups worldwide.

The GSM programme, already in advanced talks with stakeholders in eight international markets, is built on GEMS’ 65-year legacy in K-12 education.

It offers a complete, end-to-end school solution — from design and staffing to curriculum, safeguarding, and digital systems — enabling the rapid launch or transformation of schools in as little as 12 months.

GEMS Education unveils ‘school in a box’

At the core of GSM is the ASPIRE model, a proprietary “school-in-a-box” framework developed by leading GEMS educators.

The model supports British, American, Indian, International Baccalaureate (IB), and local curricula, with comprehensive blueprints covering curriculum plans, architectural guidance, recruitment, training, technology, and hundreds of pre-built operational systems.

Robert Tarn CBE, Managing Director of GEMS School Management, said: “We’re working with partners who want more than just good schools – they want schools that set benchmarks. GSM brings the full force of the GEMS ecosystem to the table – from outstanding educators and global best practice to fully costed, turnkey models.

“Whether you’re a government, a developer, or a school group seeking to scale or improve outcomes, we are ready to help you deliver.”

GSM is designed for flexibility, offering curriculum-aligned models for both premium and mid-market segments.

Options include premium British or American schools and more accessible Indian or IB schools, all customisable to local financial, regulatory, and cultural conditions.

In addition to new school builds, GSM offers enhancement contracts for existing schools and education systems. These partnerships allow schools to scale or improve performance, while accessing the procurement advantages and economies of scale offered by GEMS.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “Every child deserves access to world-class education, no matter where they are. GSM is how we share our legacy, our expertise, and our belief in education’s power to change lives with partners who share our vision. Together, we will build schools that shape not only futures, but nations.”

From flagship institutions in capital cities to community schools in underserved areas, Gems Education provides adaptable models, tailored contracts, and proven educational systems that deliver measurable impact worldwide.