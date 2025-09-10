NYU Abu Dhabi’s Stern School of Business launches Executive MBA Program

The Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi , the top US Business school in the region, has launched its first Executive MBA program tailored for working professionals in the Middle East.

The 23-month part-time curriculum promises the academic rigour of NYU Stern’s top-ranked EMBA programs, which will be highly contextualised for the MENA region. Graduates will receive a fully accredited MBA degree, jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi.

The program offers a flexible structure for executives to pursue their education without pausing their careers. This format enables organisations to retain and further develop their top talent, ensuring immediate application of new strategies, frameworks, and leadership competencies in the workplace.

Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches new MBA program

Applications for the program opened on September 9.

Fabio Piano, Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, commented: “The launch of the Executive MBA program at Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi underscores our commitment to empowering experienced leaders who will shape the future of business both regionally and globally.

“This milestone strengthens our academic offering and advances NYU Abu Dhabi’s mission as a world-class research university and a catalyst for leadership, innovation, and impact across the UAE and beyond. By combining rigorous academic foundations, practical business expertise, and an unparalleled global network, the program reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a center for knowledge and economic transformation.”

Students will benefit from continuous interaction with Stern at NYUAD’s full-time faculty, a distinguished group of global scholars and industry experts based in Abu Dhabi, but the program also features two week-long global residencies in New York City and Shanghai, giving participants access to international business ecosystems and insights into some of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Bharat Anand, Dean of NYU Stern, added: “The rapid growth across the MENA region is creating robust demand for top talent, and Stern at NYUAD is well-positioned to help meet that need.

“Building on the success of our one-year MBA for early-career professionals, the new Executive MBA offers working professionals a flexible program with world-class on-the-ground faculty and strong ties to local corporate networks.”

Participants will work closely with leading regional and international corporate partners through hands-on experiential learning projects that address real challenges and opportunities and expand their professional networks. Integration with the business community reflects Stern at NYUAD’s mission as a regional anchor institution supporting the UAE’s human capital development.