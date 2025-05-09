QS to benchmark UAE universities

UAE universities will work with a renowned global higher education analytics firm to gain insight into the higher education sector in the country.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has entered a strategic partnership with Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the firm behind the prestigious annual QS World University Rankings, to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the UAE’s higher education landscape.

This collaboration is part of the Ministry’s efforts to transform the country’s universities into global leaders through data-driven insights and strategic synergies.

UAE university rankings

Through this initiative, QS will assess the performance of UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs), benchmark them against top global universities, and identify key areas for growth and transformation.

The resulting insights will inform policies that strengthen the higher education sector’s contribution to developing a sustainable, knowledge-based national economy.

Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of MoHESR, said: “The UAE recognises the vital role of an innovative and future-ready higher education sector in equipping the next generations with the skills and knowledge needed to shape a bright future for the nation.

“The collaboration with QS reflects the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the performance of UAE universities and boosting their competitiveness on the world stage.

“This project gives our universities a valuable opportunity to work with a leading global rankings agency at a subsidised cost.”

He added: “By partnering with QS, we will gain a holistic view of our universities’ global standing, allowing us to discover any potential areas of improvement and devise targeted strategies to address them.”

Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA) at QS, said: “We are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on this landmark initiative. The UAE has shown remarkable ambition in advancing its higher education system, and this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence and transparency.

“By providing robust data insights and benchmarking support, our goal is to help UAE-based universities make informed strategic decisions that enhance their global connectivity and impact, and further strengthen their contribution to the nation’s knowledge-based economy.”

Leveraging QS’s expertise in data analytics, rankings methodology, and higher education consultancy, the project will be implemented in four phases over six months.

In the first phase, Capacity Building, representatives of participating universities will attend training workshops to understand QS’s ranking methodology, data definitions, and submission protocols

In the Data Submission and Validation phase, QS will collect data from the universities and perform rigorous verification

In phase three, QS will use the data to conduct global benchmarking, gap analysis, and simulation modelling

In the final phase, QS will deliver bespoke performance reports for each participating university, offering best-practice guidance and improvement strategies, as well as a national report summarising sector-wide insights to support evidence-based decision-making at the federal level

It will also hold a ministerial workshop that will involve developing a strategic roadmap in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030.

With 12 UAE universities currently featured in the QS ranking and more institutions rising through the ranks each year, this initiative builds on strong momentum.

QS’s global reach – partnering with 18 governments and evaluating thousands of universities annually – makes it an ideal collaborator for the UAE’s higher education aspirations.