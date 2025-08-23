Saudi Arabia launches new school year with $986m projects and modern curriculum including AI, cybersecurity and tourism

Saudi schools have unveiled major preparations for the 1447–1448 AH academic year, combining large-scale infrastructure investment with modernised curricula designed to equip students with future-ready skills in line with Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Education has rolled out 75 new construction projects worth SR920m ($245m), alongside maintenance works across 15,000 school buildings and 884,000 air conditioning units at a cost exceeding SR2bn ($533m).

In addition, more than 1,400 educational facilities have undergone restoration and rehabilitation works valued at SR782m ($208m).

Saudi school year

Across the Kingdom, regional education departments are set to receive millions of students. Riyadh alone will host over 2.84m students in 6,873 schools, while other regions such as the Eastern Province, Aseer, Qassim, Jazan, Najran, and Tabuk have all finalised readiness plans.

At the same time, the National Curriculum Centre has introduced updated subjects including:

Artificial intelligence

Cybersecurity

Tourism and hospitality

Fashion

Art and design

First aid

Chinese and English language programmes have also been expanded, alongside new teacher guides for Quran studies, kindergarten learning, and early childhood development.

The new curricula emphasise critical thinking, innovation and technology integration, while reinforcing national and humanitarian values.

Developed in partnership with ministries and the private sector, they also bring in licensed international content and ensure textbooks are delivered to schools swiftly.

Together, the extensive infrastructure works and updated curricula reflect Saudi Arabia’s strategy to create a safe, stimulating learning environment while equipping a new generation with the skills to compete in future industries—supporting the wider ambitions of Vision 2030.