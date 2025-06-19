Taaleem gets into early-learning sector with 95% stake acquisition in KFG

UAE’s education provider Taaleem Holdings is expanding into the rapidly growing early-learning sector, complementing its existing portfolio of K-12 schools by acquiring a 95 per cent stake in Kids First Group Limited (KFG).

KFG is a leading early-learning education provider in the GCC, which operates 34 centrally located nurseries in areas close to business districts and within residential districts in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. It currently serves more than 5,000 students across multiple leading brands and offers four curricula at various price points, enabling the company to offer tailored education solutions that caters to a broad segment of the market.

Taaleem expands into early-learning sector

The acquisition, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter following regulatory approvals, is expected to deliver a value-accretive expansion for the UAE-listed education provider into the high-growth early-learning segment, offering immediate accretion to both earnings and cashflow. It will be fully self-funded through a mix of equity and debt.

Exact financial details of the acquisition were not provided.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Taaleem, commented: “This acquisition of Kids First Group represents an important next chapter in Taaleem’s growth strategy. By expanding further into the early-learning education segment, we are creating a comprehensive educational pathway that supports children from their earliest stages of development through to K-12 education.

“Kids First Group’s proven track record and diverse network of leading nurseries, which receive strong recognition and demand amongst parents, strongly complement our existing market-leading portfolio, while further diversifying Taaleem’s offering. This strategic move reinforces our defensive positioning and our commitment to scalable, high-quality education in the region.”

Following the completion of the acquisition, KFG will be run as a standalone vertical within Taaleem’s portfolio, with the existing management, including the company’s founder – Kamil Najjar, who continues as a shareholder with a 5 per cent stake, working with Taaleem’s Board of Directors.

Najjar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KFG, added: “Since its inception, KFG has been built for one unwavering purpose: the well-being and development of the KFG individual child. For over 14 years, this singular mission has guided the Group’s growth and success.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter in KFG’s journey. Taaleem’s strong educational legacy will enable both organisations to enhance educational standards and accelerate the growth of premium early-learning centres. Together, KFG and Taaleem are committed to setting a new benchmark in early childhood education – preparing children to thrive in an increasingly complex and fast-evolving world, and ensuring they benefit from holistic, world-class learning environments from their earliest years.”