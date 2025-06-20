Top Arab universities 2026 revealed: Education institutions in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Oman climb QS rankings

The best universities in the world have been named in a prestigious academic ranking, with a Saudi institution taking the top spot in the Arab region.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds released its highly respected rankings of global universities on Thursday and institutions in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and around the Arab world saw progress.

In global rankings, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top position for the 14th consecutive year, followed by Imperial College London and Stanford University.

Best Arab universities revealed

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) was ranked as the best Arab university and achieved a new global milestone by entering the list of the world’s top 100 universities, ranking 67th.

This advancement is a direct result of the university’s strategic transformation launched in 2020, during which it climbed from 200th to 67th place in just five years.

The new QS rankings evaluated more than 8,467 universities from across 106 locations and the 2026 QS World University Rankings featured 107 universities from the Arab Region—25 more than last year.

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) leads the Arab region, rising to 67th globally—the first Arab institution ever to enter the top 100. Qatar University climbs to 112th, and King Saud University advances to 143rd, reinforcing the region’s growing influence on the global higher education stage.

The QS methodology evaluates universities based on key indicators, including academic reputation (assessed through expert surveys on teaching and research quality), employer reputation (measuring graduate employability), and faculty-to-student ratios (reflecting educational quality).

Research impact is gauged through citation metrics, while international faculty and student ratios demonstrate institutional diversity and global appeal.

Additional metrics encompass sustainability performance, contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), graduate employment outcomes, and international research collaboration networks.

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia

Top Arab Institutions in QS World University Rankings 2026

KFUPM in Saudi Arabia is now ranked 67 in the world

In total, 42 percent of ranked Arab universities improved their position, 32 per cent remained stable, and 26 percent declined.

Eleven institutions appear in the rankings for the first time—six from Jordan, five from Iraq, and three each from Lebanon and Oman.

Saudi Arabia adds two new entrants, and Palestine sees one institution ranked for the first time.

The UAE sees seven of its 12 universities rise in rank, with Khalifa University entering the top 200. Egypt added five new entries, while Cairo University climbed to 347th. Jordan and Iraq are among the top contributors of new ranked universities worldwide.

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said:”Only nine countries added five or more universities to the rankings this year—and three of them are in the Arab region. This reflects a rapidly evolving ecosystem.”

Governments in the region are increasingly linking higher education performance to national goals.

Saudi Arabia aims for five universities in the top 200 by 2030. The UAE aligns rankings with its Higher Education Strategy 2030, and Egypt incorporates education as a central element of its Vision 2030.

As global competition intensifies QS underscores the importance of international visibility, research collaboration, and graduate outcomes for maintaining momentum.

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals is now listed as the first ever Arab university to enter the global top 100.

Last year, the university ranked 101st, underscoring the remarkable progress made in just one year.

University President Dr. Muhammad Al Saggaf noted that KFUPM’s entry into the global top 100 reflects the university’s bold vision and the tremendous support it receives from the Kingdom’s leadership. He described this as a pivotal moment in the university’s journey toward global prominence, with even greater aspirations ahead.

KFUPM’s comprehensive transformation has spanned across academic, research, and administrative domains. Nearly 100 new programs have been launched, including innovative undergraduate and graduate offerings. The university also introduced the region’s first entrepreneurship program, granting students and researchers full ownership of their startups—a move that reflects a modern, innovation-driven academic culture focused on economic empowerment.

Khalifa University of Science and Technology in the UAE

Khalifa University of Science and Technology is the highest ranked university in the UAE, jumping 25 places to be ranked 177th globally.

For eight consecutive years, Khalifa University has remained the top institution in the UAE, reinforcing its status as a national leader in higher education and research.

In the 2026 edition, the university leads across several key indicators, including 11th in the world for “International Faculty,” top in the UAE for “Citations per Faculty” and “Faculty Student Ratio”, affirming its leadership in attracting global talent and producing high-impact scientific research.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: “As global academic and research landscape evolves, our consistent climb to reach the top 200 in the 2026 QS World University Rankings reinforces Khalifa University’s status as a driving force in science and technology, particularly among researchers and students seeking world-class opportunities closer to home.

The 177th rank remains a testament to our faculty and students whose work continues to make a positive impact, while highlighting our global growing presence. Through our diverse academic community and our expanding international and regional industry collaborations, we are consistently contributing to meeting UAE’s ambitions in knowledge economy leadership.”

The 2026 QS World University Rankings recognised five Omani higher education institutions, including Sultan Qaboos University, University of Nizwa, Dhofar University, Sohar University, and the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech).

Sultan Qaboos University achieved significant progress, climbing 28 spots to secure the 334th position globally. This performance reflects the steady advancement of Oman’s academic and research infrastructure, as reported by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the UK-based global higher education analyst, on its official 2026 rankings website.

QS World University Rankings 2026