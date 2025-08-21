UAE GCSE results 2025: Record grades and 100% pass rates across top schools

UAE schools have reported outstanding GCSE results for 2025, with students across schools including Horizon International School, the Repton Family of Schools, Aldar Education academies, and Kent College Dubai celebrating record achievements.

The results highlight not only exceptional academic performance but also the strong teaching, student resilience, and community support underpinning the country’s leading schools.

Horizon International School (HIS)

Horizon International School reported strong progress, with 92 per cent of students achieving grades 9–4/A–C*, and 32 per cent securing top grades 9–8/A. Value-added scores also stood out: +1.5 in English, +0.8 in Maths, and +1.6 in Geography.

Principal Stephen Quinn said: “We are incredibly proud of what our students have accomplished, not only in terms of grades but also in the personal growth they’ve demonstrated throughout their academic year.”

Repton family of schools

At Repton Abu Dhabi, 85 per cent of students achieved grades 9–6 (A–B)* and *48 per cent secured top grades 9–8 (A)**, an increase from last year.

Repton Al Barsha saw 73 per cent at grades 9–6, with particularly strong results in Maths, Biology, and French. Repton Dubai continued its 16-year tradition of excellence, with a 100 per cent pass rate and all students moving into Sixth Form.

Steven Lupton, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, said: “These results highlight the ambition, resilience and determination of our students.”

Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha, added: “We’re proud to see our students continuing to reach new heights and set strong foundations for future success.”

Michael Bloy, Principal of Repton Dubai, commented: “It’s fantastic to see such a consistent level of performance across our student body.”

Bateen World Academy

Part of the Aldar Education network, Bateen World Academy reported that 31 per cent of grades were 9–8, with 47 per cent achieving 9–7 and 88 per cent at 9–4.

Principal Neal Dilk said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students for their outstanding GCSE results. Their hard work and dedication have truly paid off.”

Aldar Education CEO Sahar Cooper added: “These results reflect rigorous academic standards and diverse opportunities that empower our learners to excel in all areas.”

Yasmina British Academy

Yasmina achieved strong outcomes across both GCSE and BTEC, with 13 per cent of grades at 9, 27 per cent at 8–9, and 43 per cent at 7–9. In total, 85 per cent of entries passed at grades 4–9.

Principal Jennie Kellett said: “Out of over 1,000 entries, an incredible 266 grades were awarded at a grade 8 or 9. Today’s results are a testament to their commitment and the support of our teachers, families, and wider school community.”

CEO Sahar Cooper praised the cohort of 1,000 students for their resilience and ambition, calling the results “an impressive milestone.”

Mamoura British Academy

Mamoura students also excelled, with 46 per cent of entries at grades 9–7 (A–A)* and an overall pass rate of 76 per cent, up from 61 per cent in 2024. Strong results were seen across STEM and humanities, with every student in Design Technology achieving grade 7 or above.

Acting Principal Susan Adshead said: “Though our cohort may be small, they have demonstrated that dedication and perseverance can lead to outstanding success.”

CEO Sahar Cooper noted: “Mamoura has demonstrated consistent and impressive progress year over year, reinforcing its position as one of Abu Dhabi’s leading British curriculum schools.”

Kent College Dubai

Kent College achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in its I/GCSEs, with 43 per cent of entries graded 9–7 (A–A)* and *90 per cent graded 9–4 (A–C)**. Of the 548 exam entries, 12 per cent were awarded grade 9 and 26 per cent secured 9–8.

Principal Tim Hollis said: “These results are a true testament to the hard work and commitment of our students, supported by the dedication of their teachers.”

CEO Sahar Cooper added: “Our students continue to inspire us as they set new academic benchmarks every day.”

Celebrating UAE-wide excellence

The results across Horizon, Repton, Aldar Education academies, and Kent College Dubai showcase the UAE’s growing reputation for academic excellence. With multiple schools reporting record achievements and rising percentages of top grades, students are securing pathways to leading universities worldwide.

