UAE school calendar for 2025-2026: Longer winter break and new mid-term holidays revealed

The UAE has announced the academic calendar for public and private sector schools in the 2025-2026 academic year, introducing unified term dates, longer breaks, and new mid-term holidays.

The UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) unveiled the new school calendar, which was approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

The updated schedule will take effect from August 25, 2025, aligning with the country’s “Year of Community” goals to strengthen family cohesion and create a balanced learning environment.

Key dates for UAE school year 2025-2026

Academic year starts: August 25, 2025

August 25, 2025 First term ends: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Winter break: December 8, 2025 – January 4, 2026 (four weeks)

December 8, 2025 – January 4, 2026 (four weeks) Second term: January 5 –March 15, 2026

January 5 –March 15, 2026 Spring break: March 16 – 29, 2026 (Sharjah private schools return March 23, 2026)

March 16 – 29, 2026 (Sharjah private schools return March 23, 2026) Third term: March 30, –July 3, 2026 (Sharjah schools end July 2, 2026)

New UAE mid-term breaks for student well-being

Public and private schools following the government curriculum will now enjoy three short breaks during the year:

October 13 – 19, 2025: Early break in longest term February 11 – 15, 2026: Mid-year recharge May 25 – 31, 2026: Aligned with Eid Al Adha

Private schools not following the government curriculum can schedule October and February breaks of up to five consecutive days, but must keep them within the set months.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said the calendar serves as a strategic national tool, reinforcing both educational quality and social cohesion.

She also noted that consistent holiday dates will enable community, cultural and tourism entities to align their programmes with the academic schedule, strengthening the link between education and society.

The MoE stressed that all schools must follow the approved calendar, with teaching, assessments, and curriculum completion continuing until the last day of each term.

Private schools following the government curriculum must also adhere to the centralised test schedule used in public schools.

UAE School Calendar 2025–2026 at a glance