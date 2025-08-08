UAE sets deadline for 2025-2026 university student scholarships  

The UAE has issued a reminder on deadlines for university scholarship applications for the coming academic year.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced August 11, 2025, as the final deadline for students applying for scholarships abroad to accept or reject university admission offers for the Fall 2025-2026 academic year via the ministry’s electronic portal.

Students must confirm their programme acceptance and complete all remaining procedures by this date to ensure smooth processing and avoid delays.

UAE university applications

MoHESR advises applicants to activate their UAE Pass and utilise the “Student and Scholarship Registration” service available on the ministry’s website.

It encourages students to regularly monitor their accounts, adhere to institutional instructions, and promptly fulfill any additional requirements.

Highlighting its commitment to student convenience, MoHESR offers smart services that reduce application times to just 90 seconds, cut the number of required documents by 86%, and allow registration across 59 higher education institutions.

Students are urged to meet all deadlines to secure their scholarship placements and avoid processing setbacks for the upcoming academic year.