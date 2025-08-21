UAE unveils unified system to govern students’ practical training

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has issued Ministerial Resolution No. (173) of 2025, establishing a unified regulatory framework for practical training programmes in higher education institutions (HEIs).

The resolution aims to align higher education outcomes with labour market needs and ensure quality and effectiveness of training programmes.

Dr. Mohammed Al Mualla, Undersecretary of MoHESR, said the decision underlines the Ministry’s commitment to advancing practical training.

He said: “Practical training bridges theory and real-world experience, equipping students with the skills needed to succeed and innovate in the workforce. The resolution provides clear governance frameworks, ensuring the programmes offer structured, hands-on training that prepares students for the future.”

Dr. Al Mualla added: “The new framework bolsters collaboration between HEIs and training providers in the public and private sectors, ensuring high-quality, safe and engaging training under experienced supervision. It establishes effective oversight to guarantee meaningful outcomes, preparing graduates with the knowledge and practical skills they need to contribute to driving the country’s sustainable development.”

The resolution requires HEIs to cooperate with training providers, guarantee safe training environments, and ensure supervisors are qualified and capable of assessing student performance. Institutions must also develop training plans, formalise agreements, monitor student performance through assessments and field visits, and submit detailed reports.

The move supports the UAE’s vision of a competitive, innovation-driven, knowledge-based economy, aligning with global higher education practices.