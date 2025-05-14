EGA on track to open UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant in 2026 

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest non-oil and gas company in the UAE, said construction of its new aluminium recycling plant has reached 50 per cent completion, 42 days ahead of schedule.

The facility is touted as the UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant. The 170 thousand tonnes per year facility is being built next to EGA’s existing smelter in Al Taweelah.

So far, more than 1.2 million hours of work have been completed on the project, with zero lost time incidents, the company said.

The largest furnace in the UAE, with a melt rate of 17 tonnes per hour, is on track to be fully installed in June.

The new plant will process post-consumer aluminium scrap, and pre-consumer aluminium scrap, into low-carbon, high-quality ‘premium aluminium’ billets which will be marketed by EGA under the product name RevivAL.

Most aluminium scrap generated in the UAE is currently exported for processing outside the country.

First hot metal is expected from EGA’s new recycling plant in Al Taweelah in the first half of 2026.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said recycling is a key global growth opportunity for the aluminium industry and for the company.

“The facility will enable us to expand our low-carbon metal portfolio for our local and global customers, and is a new milestone for Make it In the Emirates,” he said.

Global demand for recycled aluminium is expected to double by 2040.

During 2024, EGA made material progress in the development of a global aluminium recycling business with the acquisitions of Leichtmetall, a European speciality foundry, and Spectro Alloys, a leading secondary foundry alloy producer in the United States.