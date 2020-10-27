Energy use set to peak in 2032 as industry adapts to lower carbon future

Energy use is projected to peak in 2032, with humanity consuming less from then on, an expert predicted on Tuesday at the Oil & Gas Middle East Future Forum.

Liv Hovem, CEO of DNV GL, an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in in Hovik, Norway, made the forecast during a virtual panel discussion on the transition to a lower carbon future.

“The reason for our forecast is mainly due to the large energy efficiency improvements in all sectors which is accelerated by electrification,” said Hovem.

Electricity demand will more than double in the next 30 years and the supply of solar PV will grow twenty-fold with wind growing ten-fold, predicted Hovem.

A low carbon future poses a challenge for oil and gas companies who must tread the line between profitability and responsibility and remain relevant in a vastly different future, added Carla Sertin, editor of Oil and Gas Middle East, in introducing the panel.

“In ADNOC, a challenge is how we maintain our position as a responsible sustainable oil and gas producer in view of this dynamic energy landscape while maintaining our commitments to support the UAE’s national goals and economy as well,” said Samar Al Hameedi, vice president of sustainability at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

“The biggest challenge we have is how we can manage navigating a strategic landscape while maintaining our commitments to our customers and shareholders,” said Al Hameedi. “But the more important challenge is how we can find the way to play a leading role in the de-carbonisation story,” she added.

Also on the panel was Matthew Harwood, global vice president of strategy, risk and sustainability for McDermott, a multinational engineering, procurement, construction and installation company, who said: “What we see is a wide range of potential outcomes; there is a lot of uncertainty in the industry.”