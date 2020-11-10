How the UAE aims to step up as a global chemicals producer

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ on Tuesday announced the launch of a new joint venture to drive the development of industrial projects in the UAE.

Ta’ziz has been formed to be the chemicals champion within the planned Ruwais Derivatives Park and act as a catalyst for the UAE’s economic diversification and technology-led growth.

Ta’ziz will explore potential projects to manufacture a number of chemicals at a global scale, with opportunities for additional investors and partners to participate. Total investment in these projects could be in excess of $3 billion, with most of the chemicals produced in the UAE for the first time.

An industrial ecosystem will be created by ADNOC and ADQ, including a new port, utilities, infrastructure, feedstock supply and shared services at a total cost of well over $2 billion.

The name, which in Arabic means advancement, strengthening, or creating a foundation, describes the ambition of ADNOC and ADQ as they kickstart the development of industrial growth in Ruwais, a statement said.

In July, ADNOC and ADQ announced their intention to establish the JV with incorporation in Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Potential investment projects selected for a first phase will amount to more than $5 billion at the Ruwais Derivatives Park, the statement added.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, said: “Ta’ziz combines the strengths of ADNOC and ADQ to create a unique platform that will act as a key driver and catalyst for the UAE’s industrial development and economic diversification. Our new partnership will strengthen our position as a globally competitive chemicals hub and destination for foreign direct investment, leveraging technology to further grow the UAE’s advanced manufacturing base.”

The chairman of the Ta’ziz board of directors has been named as Khaled Salmeen (ADNOC), with Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi (ADNOC), Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi (ADNOC), Nabeel Qadir (ADQ), and Hamad Al Hammadi (ADQ) being appointed as board members and Khaleefa Yousef Al Mheiri (ADNOC) is appointed as acting CEO.

Contracts have been awarded for the first stages of development for the Ruwais Derivatives Park site, and work is already underway. Several design and engineering contracts will be awarded early 2021 for the design of the chemical plants as well as the required ecosystem.