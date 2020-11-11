UAE announces ‘important’ moment in drive for gas self-sufficiency

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and TOTAL on Wednesday announced the delivery of the first unconventional gas from the UAE.

The gas was delivered from the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession located 200km west of Abu Dhabi city and ADNOC said it marks a significant milestone towards its target of producing 1 billion standard cubic feet (scfd) of gas from the concession before 2030, ultimately enabling gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

First gas from Ruwais Diyab comes just two years after ADNOC and TOTAL signed the region’s first unconventional gas concession agreement.

Today, we are pleased to announce the delivery of the first unconventional gas from the UAE. This Initial production milestone marks the first time an unconventional gas development in the Middle East delivers gas to pipeline so early in the project timeline.

There are three sources of obtaining unconventional natural gas – coal bed methane gas, natural gas found in underground shale beds, and methane hydrate trapped in permafrost.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream executive director, said: “This achievement marks another important milestone in the development of the UAE’s unconventional gas resources as we deliver on our integrated gas strategy and work to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the nation.

“We move forward with confidence to further develop the concession and unlock its substantial potential to drive sustainable value for the UAE and its people.”

The announcement comes just over a year after Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council hailed the discovery of 160 trillion scf of unconventional gas recoverable resources.

The unconventional gas is delivered through a purpose-built gas pipeline and centralised early production facility in the Diyab field which enables distribution through ADNOC’s gas network.

In November 2018, ADNOC signed an agreement with TOTAL granting it a 40 percent stake in the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession.