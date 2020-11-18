UAE dials up the power at its first nuclear energy plant

Nawah Energy Company announced today that the reactor of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved 80 percent of its power capacity.

The joint venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO said it was an “important step” in the process to raising power levels to full capacity.

The ongoing power ascension testing (PAT) of Unit 1 is being conducted under the oversight of the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), which has conducted more than 280 inspections.

These national reviews have been supported by more than 40 assessments by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO).

Nawah’s operations team at Unit 1 are now working to increase the plant’s electricity production to 100 percent capacity, marking the final stage of PAT. Unit 1 will then be gradually shut down to enable the commencement of a check outage.

This will take place over a period of several months during which Unit 1’s systems will be carefully examined, and any planned or corrective maintenance will be performed.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, is the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.

When fully operational, the plant will produce 5.6 gigawatts of electricity.

ENEC recently announced the construction completion of Unit 2, with operational readiness preparations now underway by Nawah.Construction of Units 3 and 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is in the final stages, with the overall construction completion of the four units now standing at over 94 percent.