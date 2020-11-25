Dubai’s Alcazar continues renewables push with Jordan wind farm

Dubai-based Alcazar Energy has announced the launch of commercial operations of a wind farm in Jordan as it grows its porfolio of renewables across the region.

The independent developer and operator of renewable power projects and its partner, Hecate Energy, said their Shobak wind farm situated in the Ma’an Governorate of Jordan is now up and running.

With the granting of its commercial operation date (COD) certificate, Alcazar Energy now has seven operational wind and solar assets across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey (META) region.

The Shobak wind farm has a generation capacity of 45 megawatts (MW), which is enough to power over 30,000 Jordanian households every year.

The project, which will facilitate the supply of electricity to the Jordanian grid in line with established tariffs, directly supports the kingdom’s National Energy Strategy to achieve 20 percent of its required energy from renewable resources by 2025.

The wind farm is projected to displace (on average) over 75,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and save in excess of 130,000 cubic metres of water annually over its 35-year lifespan.

Danish manufacturer Vestas was contracted to construct the project which included the installation of 13 wind turbines across an area of 14.5 sq km near the village of Al Shobak.

Daniel Calderon, co-founder and CEO of Alcazar Energy, said: “The completion of the Shobak wind farm, while navigating the challenges of Covid-19, is a real testament to Alcazar Energy’s resolve, expertise and unwavering commitment to all our public and private partners. The achievement of commercial operations demonstrates our credentials as a responsible market leader that operates with the highest levels of safety, discipline, compliance and integrity in our work.”

The wind farm is jointly financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and the Europe Arab Bank.

Shobak represents Alcazar Energy’s third fully operational renewable energy project in Jordan.

Alcazar Energy is headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre, with two regional offices in Jordan and Egypt. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has mobilised in excess of $700 million in emerging markets.