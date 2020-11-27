UAE clean energy firm gets $50m financing for solar projects

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) has announced that it has signed $50 million revolving construction facility with Yellow Door Energy Limited, a UAE-based sustainable energy provider for businesses.

The faciility will be used to develop solar energy plants, with key emphasis on Jordan and Pakistan.

Yellow Door Energy currently has over 110 megawatts of solar assets operating and under construction in the UAE, Jordan, and Pakistan, with recent expansions into Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman.

The financing will initially be tapped for solar projects in Jordan, where Yellow Door Energy is currently operating and building 79MW of projects across the country.

In 2019, APICORP and a consortium of international and regional banks invested $65 million in Yellow Door Energy to scale up investments in solar energy and efficiency solutions in emerging markets.

Dr Ahmed Ali Attiga, CEO of APICORP, said: “APICORP’s financing portfolio is now over 15 percent green and we are looking to continue to increase this as we move towards our strategic priorities for the energy transition.”

“These sorts of agreements are a key focus for us at a time when regional policymakers are prioritising distributed solar projects and demand for renewables has reached an all-time high across the MENA region and globally. We firmly believe that with the right mix of regulations, technology and financing, renewable energy has a massive potential to make inroads in the MENA region,” added Attiga.

Jeremy Crane, CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said: “The rapid growth of Yellow Door Energy needs flexible and affordable funding arrangements to support our international growth. With over $50 million of solar and energy efficiency projects currently under construction, we continue to be the leader in the region’s energy transition.”

In light of the growing demand for electric power and environmental concerns, governments and policymakers are embracing alternate sources of energy such as solar.

APICORP has significantly increased financing and equity investments in green technologies over the last several years to comprise over 15 percent of its current financing portfolio including a $40 million financing facility to Saudi Arabia’s first independent sewage treatment plant.

APICORP forecasts that $97 billion of the $237 billion the MENA region will need to invest in the power sector over the next five years to meet its energy needs will be in the renewables sector.