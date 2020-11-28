UAE’s Masdar signs JV deal for energy from waste projects in Australia

The move comes as approximately 27 million tonnes of waste is landfilled in Australia, the equivalent of filling 75 Olympic swimming pools, each year.

The companies said Australia represents an attractive market for investment in energy-from-waste projects as part of a widespread push to help decarbonise the economy.

In January, Masdar and Tribe announced that they had acquired a 40 percent stake in the East Rockingham Waste to Energy project in Perth, Western Australia.

Construction of the A$511 million greenfield facility, which is located 40 kilometres south of Perth, is ongoing and the plant is expected to be operational in late 2022.

The JV announcement was made by Christopher Pyne, Former Australian Defence Minister, and Abdullah Al Subousi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, alongside Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and Peter McCreanor, Tribe CEO, during the inauguration of the Australia-United Arab Emirates Business Council, which took place in Sydney, Australia.

“Tribe and Masdar have the distinction of being the first companies to ink contracts that actively engage in business activity in Australia as part of the Australia UAE Business Council. Australia and the UAE have very strong connections, and the joint venture agreement between Masdar and Tribe for turning waste into energy is only the beginning of the relationship that the two companies will have across Australia,” said Pyne.

“This is an exciting day for both the United Arab Emirates and Australia. I have no doubt that the Council will do a great job in enhancing our bilateral relations,” added Al Subousi.

“The Australian energy-from-waste sector provides excellent potential in the long-term. The signing of this agreement is a reflection of Masdar’s global clean energy ambitions and will further support Australia’s roadmap towards a low-carbon future,” said Al Ramahi.

He added: “We are pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Tribe and we look forward to leveraging our local and international experience and world-leading expertise to advance the energy from waste sector in Australia, following our entry into the market earlier this year.”

McCreanor said: “We are delighted to announce our long-term partnership with Masdar and look forward to delivering world-class clean energy infrastructure projects for the communities in which we operate. Energy from waste is safe, reliable and affordable and we’re pleased to be at the forefront of bringing this technology to Australia. We look forward to delivering sustainable waste management solutions that provide superior environmental outcomes and make sound economic sense.”

Masdar and Tribe are both founding members of the Australia United Arab Emirates Business Council, which was recently established to increase collaboration between the two countries.

The Council is co-chaired by Pyne and Badr Al Olama, chairman of Strata Manufacturing and executive director of aerospace at Mubadala Investment Company, Masdar’s shareholder.