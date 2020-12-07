First UAE nuclear power plant hits full power, to start commercial ops in early 2021

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced on Monday that Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant has achieved full power, with commercial operations set to start in early 2021.

ENEC’s operating and maintenance subsidiary Nawah Energy Company, said it has successfully achieved 100 percent of the rated reactor power capacity, bringing the Barakah plant one step closer to commencing commercial operations.

Unit 1 is now generating 1400MW of electricity from a single generator connected to the UAE grid, making it the largest single source of electricity in the UAE.

Once all for units at the Barakah plant are operational, the site will generate up to 25 percent of the country’s electricity.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC said: “We are proud to deliver on our commitment to power the growth of the UAE with safe, clean and abundant electricity. Unit 1 marks a new era for the power sector and the future of the clean carbon economy of the Nation, with the largest source of electricity now being generated without any emissions.”

Nawah is responsible for operating Unit 1 and has been responsible for safely and steadily raising the power levels since it commenced the start-up process in July, and connection to the grid in August.

Ali Al Hammadi, CEO of Nawah, added: “This is a key achievement for the UAE, as we safely work through the start-up process for Unit 1 of the Barakah plant. Successfully reaching 100 percent of the rated power capacity in a safe and controlled manner, undertaken by our highly trained and certified nuclear operators, demonstrates our commitment to safe, secure and sustainable operations as we now advance towards our final maintenance activities and prepare for commercial operations in 2021.”

Barakah One Company, ENEC’s subsidiary in charge of the financial and commercial activities of the project, has signed a power purchase agreement with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to purchase all of the electricity generated at the plant for the next 60 years.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, is one of the largest nuclear energy new build projects in the world, with four APR-1400 units.

Construction of the plant began in 2012 and has progressed steadily ever since. Construction of Units 3 and 4 are in the final stages with 93 percent and 87 percent complete respectively, benefitting from the experience and lessons learned during the construction of Units 1 and 2, while the construction of the Barakah Plant as a whole is now more than 95 percent complete.