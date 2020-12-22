Financing closes on ‘game changer’ Abu Dhabi solar project

Farid Al Awlaqi, TAQA’s executive director of generation spoke exclusively with Arabian Business about the deal for the world’s largest photovoltaic plant on a single site in the world.

The record-breaking project, located approximately 35km from Abu Dhabi city, will have a capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) and will supply power to Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC). Once operational, the Al Dhafra Solar PV IPP will be the world’s largest single-site solar power plant, using approximately 4 million solar panels to generate enough electricity for approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE.

Financing for the project will come from seven international banks, following the signing of the power purchase agreement in July 2020. Earlier in the year, the competitive bidding for the project led to one of the most competitive tariffs for solar power, set at AED 4.97 fils/kWh (USD 1.35 cents/kWh), which upon financial closing, was further improved to AED 4.85 fils/kWh (USD 1.32 cents/kWh), primarily driven by hedging and financing cost improvements, in addition to other optimisation efforts.

TAQA will own 40 percent of the Al Dhafra project, while the remaining partners – Masdar, EDF Renewables and JinkoPower – will have a 20 percent stake each.

Noor Abu Dhabi

AB: When Al Dhafra becomes fully operational, it’s going to more than double Abu Dhabi solar energy production. Would you describe this as a game changer in the UAE?

FAA: I think it continues to demonstrate our ability to develop pioneering world class projects, especially in the clean energy and renewable space. Al Dhafra will be the largest single-site PV plant in the world, also giving the lowest tariff achievable by a solar plant. And this only breaks the record of our previous project we have, Noor Abu Dhabi, which was also the largest single site plant in the world with the lowest tariff. It just demonstrates our ability to deliver on these record-breaking projects. So I think if you can call Abu Dhabi a continuous game changer, that’s what we are. And it will continue to deliver on TAQA’s targets for having over 20 percent renewables and clean energy in our portfolio and energy mix, also deliver on the UAE’s strategy for 2050 of having 50 percent clean energy in the energy mix.

AB: How significant a step forward is this is in terms of renewable energy contributing to the nation’s energy needs?

FAA: It is major component in stepping forward and delivering on our target. We now have the two largest PV plants in the world, and we’re going to continue delivering on the strategy following the directions of EWEC, the leadership of the Department of Energy and the government of the UAE for providing the right environment and infrastructure for continuing to build further and more successful projects.

AB: Would you say that the UAE has really put its money where its mouth is in terms of renewable energy, and why did you do so?

FAA: This demonstrates that our actions are louder than words. We say we’re going to do things but we actually also deliver on them and in a significant way. Our projects, it’s important to note, are not driven by government incentives. These are fully economically and commercially sound projects, delivering shareholder value. At the same time, also delivering on the country’s target and strategy for increasing the amount of clean energy in our energy mix in a significant way, as I mentioned. That’s an ambitious target, but I think we’re showing that we’re on track.

AB: It feels like you’re proving that it makes good business sense to do the right thing for the planet?

FAA: Absolutely. These projects can stand on their own commercially and economically and add shareholder value. I think what we’re demonstrating is the ability of these projects to continue to increase the component of these types of projects in the portfolio, and at the same time continue to deliver on shareholder value.

AB: For TAQA, and for the UAE, how much of this is the symbol of the nation’s future facing vision?

FAA: It’s a great sense of pride for individuals and as a nation being able to deliver on pioneering projects like this. We’re at the forefront, demonstrating the ability that clean energy can be commercially and economically viable, and at the same time, deliver sustainable and secure supply of energy to drive economic growth. We’re excited to lead the pack in that fashion.

AB: If you’re showing the world the way renewable energy can make great business sense, what do you think the legacy will be? Do you think other countries will look at this project learn from it?

FAA: It remains as a landmark project as a symbol and hopefully, will drive more people to follow this trend and continue to highlight that renewable energy can continue to be a major component to our future energy source, and the future of energy strategies across the world.

AB: Tell us a bit more about how the plant fits into the UAEs energy mix. And what are the goals moving forward?

FAA: Clean energy is growing in terms of the proportion of the energy mix. The UAE was an important partner to the world in delivering conventional energy. But this project and our strategy is increasing our clean energy mix and also shows us as an important partner in the energy transition. So I think it demonstrates our ability to continue to be one of the world’s leading energy partners in a different form.

AB: Where does this achievement fit into Taqa’s overarching aim as an energy company, given your evolution over the past 12 months as a company?

FAA: It’s a very important project for the company. TAQA today after the merger is one of the top 10 utility companies in Europe, Middle East and Africa. This is a cornerstone project in our ability as utilities business to be part of the energy transition happening across the world. And therefore, signifies that we’re going to continue to be a leading utilities business as we start to break into new energy landscapes going forward.

AB: As well as powering homes can renewable power, renewable energy power future prospects? I read that this project alone is creating 4,000 jobs, what are the what’s the long term potential for the industry in terms of human capital in terms of careers and employment?

FAA: This is an important question and a very forward-looking one. This project also shows how as TAQA, and the sector overall, transitions into more clean energy projects to provide sustainable jobs from development to construction, operations and maintenance. The energy sector will continue to play an important role in driving economic growth and providing jobs further demonstrating that we can continue to be forward looking.

AB: I imagine logistically, creating the world’s biggest solar power plant, in normal times would be an incredible challenge let alone during a pandemic. What are the lessons you’ve learned delivering this project in this unprecedented time?

FAA: All projects have challenges no matter what period are you looking at. So what’s important is to demonstrate the ability to plan and manage risks. And we’re lucky that we partner with some of the best companies in the world, and some of the strongest, most robust supply chains. We are very grateful to all of our partners, all of our suppliers for being able to come together and continue to be able to meet the targets of such a project even during difficult times like this. It’s really a pat on the back on everybody that’s been involved in this project maintaining this momentum.

AB: The UAE is having a very different pandemic to the rest of the world, because it took very strong, very quick action. How much has that been helpful to you, as a business trying to deliver this project?

FAA: We were very thankful to the leadership of the UAE for reacting in the very forward looking and caring way that it did. This also helped us as businesses demonstrate to our shareholders that we are a strong utility company that can provide sustainable, predictive and safe returns on investment. This action has only strengthened the UAE’s position as being the right place for doing business.

AB: On a personal level, it’s a huge responsibility on you here to provide leadership on this project. What’s been the key to success for you here? And what would you say is the biggest thing you learned?

FAA: Businesses like us are multifaceted, multi-disciplined, with multiple supply chains and sectors. It’s not a one man show, so my success is really the success of my team at TAQA. If I am considered successful, it’s only because of the success and professionalism of the people on my team, and their passion, commitment, delivering on our targets and our promises.

AB: What’s exciting you for 2021, what are you predicting?

FAA: 2020 has been challenging for a lot of people in a lot of ways, but there were a lot of positives. Our merger was a great positive out of it, we closed three projects including Al Dhafra, Fujairah F3 and Taweelah RO. So 2020 has been a generous year for TAQA with despite all the challenges. 2021 is just going to give us an ability to put a lot of these challenges behind us and continue to focus on more growth, stability and bring in more pioneering projects into the pipeline. So the only the only way is up.