Saudi Aramco discovers four new oil and gas fields

Saudi Aramco has discovered four new oil and gas fields across the kingdom, according to the country’s Minister of Energy.

In a report carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz revealed that non-conventional oil has been discovered in al-Reesh oil field, north-west of Dhahran.

It said that the Al-Reesh Well No. 2 has 4,452 barrels per day of Arab extra light crude oil, along with 3.2 million standard cubic feet of natural gas.

To determine the field’s size, Aramco has drilled al-Reesh Well No. 3 and Well No. 4. Well No. 3’s initial production has reached 2,745 barrels per day of the same oil type, along with three million standard cubic feet of gas per day. Well No. 4’s daily flow of Arab Extra Light crude oil amounts to 3,654 barrels per day, along with a daily 1.6 million standard cubic feet of natural gas.

Oil has also been discovered in al-Ajramiyah Well No. 1, which lies to the north-west of the city of Rafhaa in the Northern Borders Province. The well test shows a rate of 3,850 barrels of oil per day.

Non-conventional gas has also been discovered in al-Sarrah reservoir at al-Minahhaz well, south-west of the Ghawar oil field, and at al-Sahbaa well, south of Ghawar. Gas from al-Minahhaz well amounts to 18 million standard cubic feet daily, along with a daily 98 barrels of condensate, and out of al-Sahbaa well a daily rate of 32 million standard cubic feet.

According to the OPEC website, Saudi Arabia possesses around 17 percent of the world’s proven petroleum reserves. The oil and gas sector accounts for about 50 percent of gross domestic product, and about 70 percent of export earnings.