Sky’s the limit for solar project funding, says EWEC chief

Funding for super-sized solar projects across the region “is not an issue”, according to Rene Matthies, chief financial officer, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

Fresh from the successful financial closing of the Al Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Producer (IPP) project – the largest PV plant on a single site in the world – Matthies told Arabian Business, when it comes to the potential of the sector that “the sky’s the limit”.

The record-breaking project, located approximately 35km from Abu Dhabi city, will have a capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) and will supply power to EWEC, a unit of Abu Dhabi Power.

Once operational, the Al Dhafra project will be the world’s largest single-site solar power plant, using approximately four million solar panels to generate enough electricity for approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE.

Financing for the project will come from seven international banks, following the signing of the power purchase agreement in July.

Rene Matthies, chief financial officer, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC)

Matthies said: “Al Dhafra was the second large PV project in a robust pipeline. When you look at this sector’s capability to grow even further, sometimes it feels like the sky’s the limit. Commercially they are highly attractive, hence capital is not an issue. There is a lot of interest around the globe to invest into these projects.”

The UAE, like Saudi Arabia and other oil producers in the Gulf, is pushing harder into renewables to diversify its energy supply and reduce its reliance on hydrocarbons.

At the start of this year, Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecast that solar and wind would “push the region’s electricity mix to 39 percent zero-carbon by 2050” while the HSBC Sustainable Finance and Investing Survey, issued back in September 2019, predicted 85 percent of issuers and investors in the Middle East region would reallocate capital towards green financing goals by 2025.

“I think when you look at the global economy, many more investors are looking into green opportunities and especially if you look at the large funds or the large corporate investors, they would like to invest in significant projects with a significant size, so they don’t want to go to invest five million Euros into something, they want to invest like 150 to 200 million (Euros). There are not that many opportunities like this around globally,” said Matthies. “Capex funding is not an issue at all.”

However, while funding wouldn’t appear to be an issue, and the region has ready access to the key energy source – the sun – and plenty of space in which to develop projects, Matthies admitted that there are challenges in demand and subsequent competition in striving to export to other geographies.

He explained: “The only bottle neck is the demand. Currently we are still limited to the demand in the UAE and we also do some trading with neighbouring countries. Just imagine, if you look at new technologies like hydrogen generation, suddenly your market opens up to Europe and your growth potentials are very different to what they are today.”

He added: “At first glance they look immensely positive, but when you look into it in a bit more detail you do also spot a couple of challenges, in terms of the competitive landscape. For example, we have the most cost efficient PV station in the world, then you look into Norway, which has a lot of hydro stations and water stations, which are in a similar position but you only need to transport the hydrogen for a couple of hundred kilometres and not thousands of kilometres.

“That is a particular challenge, especially for the Gulf region, when you look into Morocco or Tunisia or the Northern African states, they do have an already existing pipeline that works towards Europe, so for them it will be much easier. Also they have a lot of space and the sun.

“I think our key competition on the PV side will be from this region.”